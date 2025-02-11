From South Africa to NYC: Somizi’s Fashion Brand Shines on the Global Stage
- Somizi’s Sompire Kids clothing brand unexpectedly debuted at New York Fashion Week, captivating the fashion world and gaining international exposure
- What started as a plan for models to wear his designs casually backstage turned into a feature on the esteemed NYFW runway
- Somizi took to social media to express his gratitude for the unexpected opportunity and thank the models who helped bring his vision to life
South African media mogul and fashion entrepreneur Somizi Mhlongo recently made headlines as his clothing brand, Sompire Kids, unexpectedly made its debut at the prestigious New York Fashion Week (NYFW). What began as a casual plan to have his designs worn by models backstage turned into a monumental moment for Somizi, as his creations were showcased on the runway, catching the fashion world's attention.
Somizi’s rise in fashion
Somizi is no stranger to the spotlight. Renowned for his TV personality, choreographer, and author work, Somizi has cultivated a reputation for his larger-than-life character and effortless style. Yet, beyond the glitz and glamour of television, he has made his mark in fashion, where he consistently showcases a keen eye for design. His brand, Sompire Kids, was initially conceived as a fashion line for children. However, Somizi’s passion for creativity and style soon led him to recognise the potential of his designs, not just for children but as a versatile collection that could stand out on a global scale.
Marking its second year since its launch in 2023, Somizi's clothing brand has received tremendous support from various parts of the country. Now, his fashion brand stands out as one of the leading local brands in the South African industry. The brand can be recognised from a distance, indicating its growth.
An unexpected moment in fashion history
Somizi’s clothing brand made its NYFW debut in an unexpected turn of events. Initially, he intended to provide the models with some of his brand’s merchandise to wear casually behind the scenes during the event. However, the magic of fashion took its course, and the garments ended up on the runway. This showcasing of Sompire Kids took the fashion world by surprise, especially considering that it wasn’t initially planned for such a prestigious platform. In a post on Instagram, Somizi explained the turn of events. He wrote:
"When @3apples_pictures_sa asked me to give them @sompire_kids merchandise for their New York trip I thought oh sweet they just wanna wear them during rehearsals or just nje in between their NEW YORK FASHION WEEK gig since they’re taking part in a few shows. Little did I know not expected them to showcase my clothes on the big stage. What an honour. I’m beyond humbled and grateful for this opportunity. I’d like to thank all the models who trusted my brand on such a huge platform. @miss.globalprincesssa @zandikogo I can’t thank u enough."
A look at the collection
Though the debut was a surprise, the Sompire Kids collection showcased at New York Fashion Week did not disappoint. The collection featured vibrant, youthful designs with playful prints and colourful patterns.
With its diverse designs, the collection offered something for every taste, blending elegance with comfort in a way that appeals to children and adults alike. The incorporation of African-inspired prints added a unique touch, setting Somizi’s brand apart from other designers at the event.
