Mohale Motaung is in his fitness era and he is keeping it cute while getting his toned body. The media personality who has been in his winning era, from buying a new house to getting distinctions in his studies is now focusing on his body.

Mohale Motaung rocked a cute outfit at the gym. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Mohale Motaung goes to the gym

Media personality Mohale Motaung has joined the long list of celebrities who are dedicating their time to the gym. Popular stars like Boity Thulo, Dineo Ranaka and Connie Ferguson have shared videos of their workout routines.

Boity caused a buzz when she showed off her stunning hourglass figure in a red gym set a few weeks ago. Dineo also inspired her fans and followers when she shared a workout video alongside her beautiful mother.

Taking to his X page, Somizi Mhlongo's ex-husband Mohale Motaung shared a picture from his workout session. True to being Mohale, the star looked stylish in a cute pink workout set. He wrote:

"Let’s get it. 🏋🏽‍♂️🤝🏽"

Fans react to Mohale Motaung's post

Many people have been taking their workout routines seriously since the beginning of the year. Social media users applauded Mohale Motaung for encouraging them to work out. Others could not get enough of the media personality's looks.

@MMaximofwg said:

"Let’s get it!….. Togetherness 😁😀"

@trevortrev100 wrote:

"O montle."

Mohale Motaung jokingly shoots his shot at cute guy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung is ready to date again after his tumultuous marriage and divorce from media personality Somizi Mhlongo. The star recently had the streets buzzing when he shared a picture of a hot guy.

Media personality Mohale Motaung rang in the new year with a new relationship in mind. Taking to his X page recently, Mohale Motaung reposted a picture of a handsome guy and jokingly shot his shot.

