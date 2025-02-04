Mbali Gaveni, a renowned chef and entrepreneur, has been named one of 20 aspiring chefs

The young hun was awarded a bursary from Capsicum Culinary Studio, a top culinary school in South Africa

She shared her journey of winning the bursary and discussed her future plans in the hospitality industry

A 19-year-old woman was awarded a top culinary bursary in South Africa and shared her story. Image: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

One young chef and entrepreneur is making waves in Mzansi after being awarded a bursary from Capsicum Culinary Studio, a top culinary school in South Africa.

Aspiring chef bags a bursary

The 20 aspiring chefs participated in the Culinaire Challenge competition, which was hosted at each of the seven campuses of the institution nationwide.

Mbali Gaveni, a 19-year-old Orlando East native from Soweto who recently launched her own cake-baking and sales company, said the following while speaking to the Sowetan about her upcoming coursework, her goals for the future, and other food-related subjects.

The young chef expressed to the above-mentioned publication that she would be furthering her studies at the Rosebank campus, where she would be studying the foundational cookery programme.

Mbali Gaveni's journey to becoming a chef

Mbali's interest in food and cooking began in high school, sparked by a love for food preparation and unity, leading her to pursue a career in cooking. The young lady shared what winning the bursary meant for her while speaking to the publication.

"It means I can finally get the training I need to succeed in the culinary industry as an aspiring chef. I want to get a job within the industry so that I can gain more skills and get insight into how to run a business. I don't want to be an employee but an employer," she told the Sowetan.

Mbali's future plans and more

Gaveni explained why Capsicum chose her as a bursary recipient, stating that she expertly seasoned food, balanced flavours, creatively garnished plates, and provided the correct answers to dish-related questions.

In five years, Gaveni aims to establish a successful bakery while enhancing her culinary industry skills.

A young lady bagged a bursary to study culinary arts and shared her journey. Image: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Source: Getty Images

Young men and women making waves in the bakery biz

Briefly News previously reported that a Phumelele explains that during her years at school, the baking bug bit her and became a fond hobby.

previously reported that a Phumelele explains that during her years at school, the baking bug bit her and became a fond hobby. Tumelo Motau hard work has begun to pay off as she is now the proud owner of a bakkie that she purchased.

A young man created generational wealth for himself and his family by opening a bakery and coffee shop.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News