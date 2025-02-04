19-Year-Old South African Woman Bags Prestigious Culinary Bursary, Shares Future Plans
- Mbali Gaveni, a renowned chef and entrepreneur, has been named one of 20 aspiring chefs
- The young hun was awarded a bursary from Capsicum Culinary Studio, a top culinary school in South Africa
- She shared her journey of winning the bursary and discussed her future plans in the hospitality industry
One young chef and entrepreneur is making waves in Mzansi after being awarded a bursary from Capsicum Culinary Studio, a top culinary school in South Africa.
Aspiring chef bags a bursary
The 20 aspiring chefs participated in the Culinaire Challenge competition, which was hosted at each of the seven campuses of the institution nationwide.
Mbali Gaveni, a 19-year-old Orlando East native from Soweto who recently launched her own cake-baking and sales company, said the following while speaking to the Sowetan about her upcoming coursework, her goals for the future, and other food-related subjects.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The young chef expressed to the above-mentioned publication that she would be furthering her studies at the Rosebank campus, where she would be studying the foundational cookery programme.
Mbali Gaveni's journey to becoming a chef
Mbali's interest in food and cooking began in high school, sparked by a love for food preparation and unity, leading her to pursue a career in cooking. The young lady shared what winning the bursary meant for her while speaking to the publication.
"It means I can finally get the training I need to succeed in the culinary industry as an aspiring chef. I want to get a job within the industry so that I can gain more skills and get insight into how to run a business. I don't want to be an employee but an employer," she told the Sowetan.
Mbali's future plans and more
Gaveni explained why Capsicum chose her as a bursary recipient, stating that she expertly seasoned food, balanced flavours, creatively garnished plates, and provided the correct answers to dish-related questions.
In five years, Gaveni aims to establish a successful bakery while enhancing her culinary industry skills.
Young men and women making waves in the bakery biz
- Briefly News previously reported that a Phumelele explains that during her years at school, the baking bug bit her and became a fond hobby.
- Tumelo Motau hard work has begun to pay off as she is now the proud owner of a bakkie that she purchased.
- A young man created generational wealth for himself and his family by opening a bakery and coffee shop.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za