The entrepreneurial dream may seem too evasive for most people but for 34-year-old Limpopo chef, Tumelo Motau, it became a way of life as she does what many are too afraid to attempt acting as an example for South Africans, emphasising that anything is possible through hard work dedication and persistence

Dating back five years to 2016, Tumelo Motau opened a much-needed bakery. Lack of funding and perhaps convenience led her to open the bakery at her home whilst making use of a wheelbarrow to transport and sell the bread.

Tumelo Motau hard work has begun to pay off as she is now the proud owner of a bakkie that she purchased not that long ago.

The bakkie along with her two employees allows her to provide her goods to tuckshops with bread, bread rolls and fat cakes being among her most popular items has just recently bought a bakkie and now supplies her products in tuckshops in the area. She sells bread products as well. She now also employs two people.

Mashile Nebo said:

"When we celebrate Youth Day, we celebrate young people like Tumelo. I salute."

Medupe Kgosietsile wrote:

"Really we need to swallow our pride and move out of our comfort zone, we can make it if we keep on trying, big up to our sister."

Aphiwe MaDlamini Phiri added:

"Indeed she is an inspiration to us. Big up to her."

Ntsiki Mazizi Ndinisa shared:

With that kind of determination, soon she will own a big truck and supply well-known supermarkets. Big up to you sisi."

