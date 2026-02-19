Bloemfontein’s top-flight clubs have been forced to take their matches out of the city after their home ground failed to pass a league inspection

One Free State side is juggling off-field legal and financial uncertainty while adjusting to a temporary base in Pretoria

The sudden venue switch has left supporters frustrated and raised fresh concerns about infrastructure standards in the PSL

Premier Soccer League clubs based in Bloemfontein, Marumo Gallants and Siwelele FC, have been instructed to upgrade Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium after the venue’s conditions fell below the required standards.

The directive has forced both clubs to seek alternative venues for their home fixtures. Gallants, who are reportedly embroiled in a legal dispute with Moroka Swallows over their PSL status, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, that they have relocated to Pretoria.

The club announced that they have temporarily moved their home matches from Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium to Lucas Moripe Stadium due to ongoing pitch and infrastructure maintenance after the stadium failed to meet the required standards during a PSL inspection.

Gallants reassured supporters in Bloemfontein and across the Free State that the move is temporary and emphasised their commitment to their home base. They added that fixtures will return to the stadium once the upgrades are completed and the venue is cleared for use.

Siwelele also confirmed an alternative venue for their clash against TS Galaxy.

Marumo Gallants PSL status dispute

Known as Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, Marumo Gallants secured their return to South Africa’s top flight after purchasing the status of Moroka Swallows in July 2024, earning promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

However, the club’s resurgence has been overshadowed by financial challenges. Reports indicate that Gallants failed to settle an agreed tax obligation with SARS, with only R10 million reportedly paid towards outstanding debts owed to players and members of the technical team through deductions from PSL grant allocations.

The ongoing legal battle has cast doubt over their continued participation in the Premier Soccer League, causing concern among supporters in the Free State.

Lucas Moripe Stadium history

Amid the uncertainty, Gallants confirmed that they will temporarily host their home fixtures at Lucas Moripe Stadium. The decision followed the latest league inspection, which found that Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium did not meet the required standards.

Lucas Moripe Stadium previously served as the home ground for SuperSport United before the club sold its top-flight status to Siwelele FC in 2025.

Fans reacted sharply to the latest stadium relocation news online;

@XolaniMamkeli:

"You are making this league looks like a joke. When are you paying David Magoasoa? Now you have relocated. Hayikhona."

@MaxHommer94564:

"SuperSport united coming back next season 🤣 😂"

@ChikiMokoena:

"But moving to Gauteng when they can check something around Free State 🤷‍♂️."

Celtic's potential return

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, confirmed ongoing talks to bring Bloemfontein Celtic back to the PSL, sparking excitement among fans.

The potential return of the beloved club, which was forced to sell its PSL status in 2021 due to financial struggles, is seen as a cultural revival for the Free State.

