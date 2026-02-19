Abdeslam Ouaddou has shared his thoughts after Orlando Pirates suffered a home defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership

The French-Moroccan tactician also explained why the Soweto giants lost against the defending champions despite playing well

The former Marumo Gallants mentor dropped his views on the title race after his team's defeat against the Pretoria giants

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained why the Buccaneers lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership showdown at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

A brace from the Brazilians' January transfer window signing, Brayan Leon, gave them the deserved win over the Soweto giants, with Patrick Maswanganyi scoring the Bucs' only goal.

The defeat for the Sea Robbers threw the Betway Premiership title race open as there are just three points between the defending champions and the Bucs on the log.

Ouaddou explains why Pirates lost to Sundowns

According to Ouaddou, after the match, his side executed their tactical approach well in the first half, aiming to stay compact and exploit transitions. He felt they controlled possession and fashioned the clearer opportunities, yet failed to convert their chances when it mattered. In contrast, Sundowns capitalised on their limited chances with greater clinical precision.

Trailing 2-0 at the interval made the task significantly tougher for the Sea Robbers, but Ouaddou credited his players for their improved display after the break. An early second-half goal reignited the belief of a comeback, and the pressure sustained by the team applied sustained pressure in search of an equaliser. However, the much-desired second goal never arrived as they stumbled to a defeat.

In his assessment, Sundowns dominated the opening period, while Pirates took charge in the second half without finding the decisive finish. Despite the setback, Ouaddou emphasised that there is still plenty to play for and that the title challenge will go down to the wire.

The Moroccan coach is still optimistic that his team will end up as the Betway Premiership champions at the end of the season.

What's next for Pirates and Sundowns

The two Premier Soccer League giants will turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 fixtures with both teams playing on Saturday, 21 February 2026, before Pirates return to FNB Stadium for the highly anticipated Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs on 28 February 2026.

Sundowns are also still in the CAF Champions League after securing a place in the quarter-finals of the competition on the last day of the group stage games. They defeated Rulani Mokwena's MC Alger at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 14 February 2026, to ensure qualification to the next round.

Ouaddou blasts Pirates stars

Briefly News earlier reported that Abdeslam Ouaddou slammed Orlando Pirates players ahead of their mouthwatering clash against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

The French-Moroccan is not happy with his players despite their recent positive results in the Betway Premiership, and they are also on top of the league standings.

