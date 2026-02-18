Dricus Du Plessis and Fiancee Vasti Spiller Turn Heads in Stunning Tuxedo and Chic Ensemble
- Dricus Du Plessis stepped away from his training to dazzle fans in a sleek black tuxedo, while fiancée Vasti Spiller turned heads in a striking green dress
- The couple’s latest Instagram post drew widespread attention, with fans and even Springboks captain Siya Kolisi reacting to their stylish and heartfelt display.
- As they celebrated love and fashion online, fans also speculated about Du Plessis’s weight
Former UFC and South African MMA fighter Dricus Du Plessis took some time off his rigorous training regimen and turned fashionista with his fiancée Vasti Spiller, as the couple dazzled their fans and followers with their elegant fashion style.
The couple got engaged in January 2025 during Du Plessis's 31st birthday, after being together since 2022. They love showing off their love on social media, and Spiller is a massive supporter of the Pretoria-based fighter. The two went public in 2024, when Dricus was preparing to face Sean Strickland at UFC 297.
Their relationship has progressed steadily, built on shared values, mutual respect, and a strong Christian faith.
Spiller, a boxing coach at CIT Boxing Studio, is also an entrepreneur. She owns a photography business and is the author of The Art of Loving, a children’s book aimed at helping young readers overcome trauma.
Dricus Du Plessis shows off impeccable style
In the latest Instagram post shared by Dricus on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, with the biblical scripture 1 John 4:19, the couple was seen in immaculate outfits. Dricus looked sharp in a black tuxedo, while Vasti complemented him beautifully in a green dress. The timeline lit up as the lovebirds won hearts online. Even Springboks captain Siya Kolisi took notice and reacted to the lovely post.
Fans comment on Dricus Du Plessis’s weight
Some fans expressed concern about his weight as he looks to get back in the ring and reclaim the championship title he lost to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025. Spiller stood by him in the face of that tough defeat.
Fan reactions included:
@sean_khoroshin:
"Champ looks like he is eating a little too much biltong."
@xavi:
"Bro looking big."
@soniacantein:
"Shoo, you guys are on fire."
@juandavid:
"He has been eating."
@stwalter:
"How is bro a middleweight?"
@out_of_context:
"Bro is way too thick."
Du Plessis is still determining his next opponent, but rumours suggest a potential matchup against Brendan Allen, though the UFC has not yet confirmed the fight.
Before his loss, Du Plessis successfully defended his middleweight title against Israel Adesanya in Perth and Sean Strickland in Sydney. He originally captured the belt in January 2024 after defeating Strickland in Toronto, Canada.
Why UFC Africa won't happen yet
Briefly News previously reported that UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis shed light on why hosting a UFC event in South Africa remains unlikely for now.
He explained that ticket prices, which can reach nearly R1 million, are beyond what most locals can afford, making the event financially unfeasible. Du Plessis also pointed out that while South Africa has large venues, very few meet the UFC’s indoor arena standards.
