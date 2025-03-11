Dricus du Plessis: A Champion in the Octagon and a Man Deeply in Love

Dricus du Plessis shares a deep, unwavering bond with his fiancée, Vasti Spiller, proving that his strength goes beyond his UFC career

Their relationship is built on shared faith, respect, and love, with Vasti playing a pivotal role in supporting Dricus both personally and professionally

Dricus proposed to Vasti on his 31st birthday, marking a new chapter in their love story as they look forward to a future together

Dricus du Plessis, the UFC Middleweight Champion, is a man whose strength inside the octagon is only matched by the love he shares with his fiancée, Vasti Spiller.

The couple's journey together began in 2022, and since then, their bond has blossomed, rooted in mutual respect, deep affection, and shared faith.

Source: Getty Images

A Love That Transcends Time and Distance

Their connection is more than just romantic; it is built on a foundation of faith and understanding.

Vasti, a talented boxing coach, photographer, and author, complements Dricus in ways that go beyond his professional achievements.

Their love story is not just about the highs but also about growing together through challenges, always supporting one another no matter what life brings.

A Commitment to Forever

In January 2025, Dricus took a significant step in their relationship, proposing to Vasti on his 31st birthday.

Vasti shared their moment of joy, quoting,

No longer two, but one’ - Mark 10:8💍

Signaling their deep commitment to building a life together.

For Dricus, Vasti is not just a partner but a soulmate, someone who helps him stay grounded while he pursues his dreams in the UFC.

A Love Story Built on Mutual Respect

Beyond his professional achievements, Dricus's personal life reflects a story of love and mutual respect.

His relationship with Vasti Spiller has been a testament to their shared values and commitment.

Vasti, a woman of many talents, complements Dricus's world both personally and professionally.

She serves as a boxing coach at CIT Boxing Studio, owns a photography business, and authored "The Art of Loving," a children's book aimed at helping young readers overcome trauma.

Source: UGC

Dricus du Plessis: A Man in Love and Faith

Dricus du Plessis is not just a UFC Middleweight Champion; he is a man in love with life, his faith, and his fiancée, Vasti Spiller.

While his victories inside the octagon have earned him international recognition, it's the love he shares with Vasti that truly defines him.

For Dricus, his Christian faith is at the core of who he is. This strong belief guides him through both the triumphs and challenges of his career.

