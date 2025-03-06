South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis shared an inspirational message on social media, thanking God for his success

After making his MMA debut in 2013, Du Plessis has won 23 out of 25 fights in the octagon and is the current UFC middleweight champion

Local fight fans reacted on social media to praise Dricus, offering their support to the 31-year-old who has flown the South African flag high

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis dropped an inspirational message on social media, which showed he has a strong belief in God.

The Mzansi prize fighter shared his inspirational message weeks after defending his middleweight title against American Sean Strickland in Sydney Australia.

Dricus du Plessis drops inspirational message for local fight fans. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis defended his middleweight title against Strickland in February 2025 and is currently enjoying some downtime before his next fight is announced.

Dricus du Plessis is enjoying his downtime

Read Du Plessis's message on Instagram:

According to his Instagram post, Du Plessis said he finds strength in religion and was thankful to God for all of his achievements in and out of the octagon.

Du Plessis posted:

“I am a warrior, ready to do whatever it takes. In God I will praise his word, in God I have put my trust; for what can any mortal do to me.”

While Du Plessis awaits his next opponent, the 31-year-old also recently lead out the Bulls ahead of the 19-16 defeat to local rivals Stormers at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 1 March 2025.

Du Plessis shared moments of his appearance at Loftus on Instagram:

Du Plessis calls out his next opponent

After defeating Strickland and Israel Adesanya in his previous fights, Du Plessis has called out Russian grappler Khamzat Chimaev, who is undefeated after 14 bouts.

Du Plessis and Chimaev have been billed as a dream fight while the South African star could aim for Alex Pereira’s lightweight titles shortly.

Confirmation of the fight is still pending, while Du Plessis has expressed his wishes to defend his title on South African shores.

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis is enjoying some downtime before his next fight. Image: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis earns respect from local fans

Local netizens praised Du Plessis on social media, saying they are fully behindthe 31-year-old everytime he steps in the octagon.

Hugo_mma is a fan:

“Best in the world.”

Cagetalkmedia backs Dricus:

“Let’s go champ; we are riding with you.”

Bladestylez33 rates the champion highly:

“GOAT!”

Local musician chad_da_don_official agreed:

“Amen, champ.”

Ddfirespirit offered some wise words:

“Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of My righteousness."

Vasti Spiller is filled with emotions when watching Dricus du Plessis fight

As reported by Briefly News, Dricus du Plessis’ fiancee Vasti Spiller said she goes through a range of emotions everytime the UFC champion steps in the octagon.

Spiller and Du Plessis have been together for over a year and got engaged after the fighter’s 31st birthday on Tuesday, 14 January 2025.

Source: Briefly News