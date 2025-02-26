UFC champion Dricus du Plessis will lead the Bulls out in their United Rugby Championship match against the Stormers on Saturday, 1 March 2025, at Loftus Versfeld

The South African middleweight champion recently defended his title against Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February

Local netizens reacted positively on social media, saying they could not wait to see the prize fighter at Loftus

Dricus du Plessis will present his defended middleweight title to Mzansi fans when he leads out the Bulls against the Stormers on Saturday, 1 March 2025.

The UFC middleweight champion will be in attendance at the United Rugby Championship match after successfully defending his title against Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February.

UFC champion and rugby fan Dricus du Plessis will lead the Bulls out against the Stormers on Saturday, 1 March 2025. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

The celebrated South African fighter is an avid rugby fan and will be a major drawcard for fans attending the origins match between the Mzansi rivals.

Dricus du Plessis will be at Loftus Versfeld

Du Plessis' scheduled appearance at Loftus was announced on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Following his victory over Strickland, Du Plessis has called out undefeated Russian fighter Khamzat Chimaev for his next fight with the date yet to be determined.

Du Plessis has won 23 out of 25 professional fights, while Chimaev is undefeated in 14, making the potential encounter a dream match among several fight fans worldwide.

While the the date is yet to be confirmed, Du Plessis hopes he will one day defend his title on South African shores with Cape Town and Johannesburg the likely destinations.

Watch Bulls fans prepare for their upcoming match against the Stormers in the video below:

Local pride will be on the line at Loftus

Both Stormers and Bulls will be fighting for bragging rights at Loftus after both sides were ruled out of the running for the URC title.

The Bulls will be coming off a victory over the Lions after losing to the Sharks, while the Stormers will be coming off three consecutive losses, including one against their Loftus opponents.

Rugby fans can still expect an intense encounter after the Stormers lost by a single point to the Bulls on Saturday, 8 February, in a 33-32 defeat.

Local UFC rivals Bulls will face Stormers at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 1 March 2025. Image: BlueBullsRugby and THESTORMERS/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

South African fans are excited

Local netizens reacted positively on social media, saying they were excited to see the UFC middleweight champion at Loftus.

Nadinemeyer640 checked Dricus’ allegiances:

“Ek hoop jy’s nog n Stormers man Dricus.”

Firdousdevajee is a Dricus fan:

“@dricusduplessis, our champ.”

Frank_swanepoel is excited:

“This is going to be EPIC!!”

Taniabugarin cannot wait:

“Let’s goooo.”

Marycke_krause will be there:

“EPIC, ek kan nie wag nie!!”

Calvin.beukes made a prediction:

“Bulls for the win.”

Marycke_krause says Dricus supports winners:

“He leads out a winner; just like himself.”

Alph.eusmpinga reacted positively:

“Love this.”

Faust_za backs the Bulls:

“Bring it home Bulls. From a Lion."

Bogiages222 backs Dricus:

“The champ!”

Fans react to Bok legend’s forced retirement

As reported by Briefly News, rugby fans across Mzansi and worldwide reacted to Steven Kitshoff’s forced retirement.

Kitshoff, 33, suffered a horror neck injury, which forced the two-time Rugby World Cup champion to hang up his boots.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News