UFC veteran and analyst Din Thomas has jumped on the Dricus du Plessis bandwagon after calling the South African the ‘total package’

Du Plessis recently defended his UFC middleweight title by defeating Sean Strickland, further cementing his status as one of the best fighters in the world

Local fight fans reacted on social media to say Du Plessis’ success is down to the fighting spirit within South African athletes

South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has been called the ‘total package’ by analyst and former lightweight title holder Din Thomas.

The American said he admires the 31-year-old and backed him to defend his title against his title against proposed opponent Khamzat Chimaev, who is undefeated.

Former American UFC fighter Din Thomas admires South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis. Image: Chris Unger and Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Following his victory over Strickland, Thomas showered Du Plessis with praise, saying the Mzansi-based fighter oozes championship qualities.

Din Thomas admires Dricus du Plessis

Du Plessis shared Thomas's comments about him on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to SportsRush, Thomas said Du Plessis was a deserved champion and said he was the superior fighter when compared to Strickland.

Thomas said:

“There’s no champion in the UFC that’s got the total package like Dricus Du Plessis. I mean this guy just oozes championship in him. He walks out, his chest is up, he says all the right things, and then when he fights, he delivers. Strickland is not that guy. And people think that I’m being mean, I’m not being mean. I’m not that guy. Not many people are that guy. Du Plessis is that guy, but he [Strickland] is not.”

Watch the highlights of the Du Plessis and Strickland fight in the video below:

Du Plessis lines up next opponent

With Strickland and Isreal Adesanya ticked off the list, Du Plessis is set to face Russian star Chimaev, who is undefeated after 14 fights.

The prospected bout between Du Plessis and Chimaev is a much-anticipated encounter for fight fans who have billed it as a dream match.

Fans and Thomas also praised Du Plessis for wanting the match against Chimaev, while the South African is determined to perform in front of home fans shortly.

Russian fighter Khamzat Chimaev is undefeated in 14 matches and could face Dricus du Plessis next. Image: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Fans agree with Thomas

Local fight fans reacted on social media to agree with Thomas and said Du Plessis', who earned R40 million after beating Strickland, success is down to his mindset.

26jaco agrees:

“Din knows what's up!”

Damonarchary is a Dricus fan:

“You are right, he is the man.”

Rugbychronicles says Dricus has the right mindset:

“It's that South African mindset, that's why the Springboks are also world champions. Whatever it takes to win.”

Alex_walsh has some doubts:

“What about Islam, Jones, Zhang, Valentina, Pantoja & Ilia? DDP is awesome, but he is not more talented or elite as those fighters.”

Lolade_akinola picked Dricus’ best attribute:

“It's his mentality.”

Dricus du Plessis celebrates title defence with a bottle of wine

As reported by Briefly News, UFC champion Dricus du Plessis celebrated his title defence by chilling with a bottle of wine.

The 31-year-old Du Plessis shared his quiet and chilled celebration on social media after defeating Sean Strickland for the second time in his career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News