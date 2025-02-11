South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the octagon and his success has been reflected in his earnings, which have grown from R1.9 to R40 million

Du Plessis successfully defended his middleweight title against Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February 2025, where the Mzansi athlete earned R40 million

Local netizens praised Dricus on social media, saying the 31-year-old has earned every cent as he carries the pride of South Africa into the octagon

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis earned a massive R40 million payday after beating Sean Strickland. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Du Plessis made his UFC debut in 2020, defeating Brazilian fighter Markus Perez to earn R1.9 million, a far cry from the R40 million he earned after beating Strickland.

Dricus du Plessis’ bank account swells after beating Sean Strickland

Du Plessis shows off his one of his cars on his Instagram account:

Heading into the fight against Strickland, Du Plessis' base salary was R22 million, which jumped to R40 million due to bonuses earned for the victory.

Following his success in the ring, Du Plessis has impressed local fans with his car collection which includes a Mercedes-AMG G-Class G63, worth R5 million.

The fighter also enjoys healthy returns from sponsorships which keeps his bank account in the red and he hopes to add more with more successful title defences in the future.

Du Plessis showed his belt collection on Instagram:

Du Plessis has options for his next fight

After beating Strickland for the second time in his career, Du Plessis is waiting for his next opponent which could be Khamzat Chimav, ranked third in the middleweight division.

The South African fighter is determined to defend his middleweight title for a third time before focusing on light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

While dates, venues and opponents for the next fight must still be confirmed, Du Plessis has made it public that he wants South Africa to host a UFC event in the near future.

Dricus du Plessis successfully defended his middleweight title against Sean Strickalnd. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Fans praise Dricus

Local netizens praised Dricus on social media and said the 31-year-old fighter has earned every cent after flying the South African flag high.

Muiva Thambu-Junior Ṋangammbi made a joke:

“My uncle used to say fighting won't take me anywhere. I called him on the weekend, and he was surprised that I was in the hospital.”

Ayanda Mkululi Gcingca says Dricus must be careful:

“And SARS is monitoring the story very closely.”

Boitumelo Matlala Percy hopes for the best:

“Good for him and his team.”

Sipho S Mogale is a fan:

“He is the best.”

Mahlatse Phaswana is doubtful:

“No chance Dana gave him that much.”

Rachelette Malherbe says Dricus deserves it:

“Take into account that he has a window period and can't get Life Insurance. I say he is more entertaining and works harder than many international actors and musicians earning wayyyy more than him. Good for you Dricus "Stillknocks" du Plessis, what you do for this sport in our country and our national pride: you deserve every cent #NoDNAJustRSA.”

Wilson ST Jnr says Dricus should be getting more:

“The money in UFC is too low compared to boxing. Dana White is a scammer.”

Gerhard Nel is frustrated:

“The government contribute nothing to him; only takes tax.”

Melissa Maree is proud:

“And he is bringing his money to South Africa.”

Neil Rhode is a fan:

“Well deserved CHAMP!”

Vasti Spiller, Dricus du Plessis’ multi-talented fiancée

As reported by Briefly News, Dricus du Plessis’ fiancée Vasti Spiller is a multi-talented woman who fully supports the UFC middleweight champion.

Spiller is a photographer, boxing coach and children’s book author who got engaged to the 31-year-old Du Plessis in January 2025 after a year of dating.

