Dricus Du Plessis Shows Off R5 Million Mercedes Benz on His 31st Birthday

South African fighter Dricus du Plessis was spotted with a R5 Million Mercedes Benz as he celebrates his 31st birthday on Tuesday

The MMA superstar was celebrated by the German automobile company as he's one of the South African brand ambassador of the institution

Netizens joined the automobile company in celebrating the UFC middleweight champion on social media

Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is a year older today and was celebrated in style by Mercedes Benz South Africa.

The South African MMA fighter was born on January 14, 1994, in Welkom, and he's gone on to be one of the country's top sportsmen.

The UFC champion turned 31 on Tuesday and has been celebrated by friends, celebrities, and brands he represents on social media.

Dricus Du Plessis spotted with a R5 million Mercedes Benz as he celebrates his birthday. Photo: Brendan Moran.

Du Plessis flaunts R5M Mercedez Benz on his 31st birthday

Mercedes Benz SA wished du Plessis a happy birthday on their official account on Instagram.

The Mzansi fighter is one of the ambassadors of the German automobile company, alongside close pals Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi.

The automobile company posted a picture of Dricus standing next to a Mercedes-AMG G-Class G63, which is reportedly worth R5 million.

"Celebrations and cheers are in the air for @dricusduplessis today. Happy birthday, champ! Here's to many more knocks this year, 👊" the caption reads.

Fans celebrate Du Plessis on his birthday

LaBoucher said:

"Happy birthday to the Middleweight Champ of the World, Dricus du Plessis!!! 🎶🍷🍇"

SaginVerit71713 wrote:

"Happy birthday champ. Showing the world what a real African is."

JustinHerronUFC commented:

"I would like for everyone to wish @dricusduplessis a happy birthday. Just like last year, spending your birthday in camp. But it will pay off once again. At 31 years of age you have already accomplished middleweight GOAT status. Enjoy your day buddy 🇿🇦 #UFC #UFC312 🎈 🎉"

FiHybrid52592 reacted:

"Happy birthday Dricus this is what happens when you disrespect the real African champ!"

RanboGG shared:

"Happy birthday Dricus Du Plessis."

