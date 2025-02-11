South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis celebrated this middleweight title defence by enjoying a bottle of wine

Dricus du Plessis celebrated his successful middleweight title defence against Sean Strickland by enjoying a bottle of wine.

The 31-year-old fighter defeated Strickland on Sunday, 9 February 2025, and following his victory he chose to unwind with some liquid rewards.

South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis shared a quiet celebration on social media. Image: Jeff Bottari and Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

After beating Strickland for the second time in his career, Du Plessis pocketed a cool R40 million as his status as one of the world’s best continues to grow.

Dricus du Plessis puts his feet up

Du Plessis shared the picture of him drinking wine on his Instagram account:

Since 2020, Du Plessis has won nine consecutive fights and he is aiming to make Russian Khazmat Chimaev his tenth victim, yet the fight is yet to be confirmed.

The South African fighter has often shown his lighter side by sharing light-hearted videos with comedians and South African athletes and has continued that trend with his recent post.

On his Instagram account, Du Plessis is seen drinking wine straight from the bottle with the caption reading: ‘Head b**t king of the world’.

Watch Du Plessis' joke post in the video below:

Du Plessis leaves Australia a champion

Du Plessis’ victory over Strickland improved his overall record to 23 wins in 25 UFC matches, while his kickboxing record stands undefeated after 33 bouts.

While the fight against Chamaev has yet to be confirmed, Du Plessis stated he wants to continue defending his middleweight title while also targeting Alex Pereira’s light heavyweight belt.

The Mzansi fighter also dreams of fighting in front of a local crowd while Cape Town and Johannesburg were denied to host his match against Strickland.

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis is aiming for more title defences and championship belts. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Fans back Du Plessis

Fight fans across Mzansi and worldwide backed Du Plessis on social media, already backing him to beat Chimaev.

Rippinglips_fishing backs Dricus ahead of his next fight:

“Bro is gonna dog walk Khamzat.”

Iamcalledvince gave Dricus some advice:

“Hey! You're supposed to be preparing for Khamzat.”

Metallicus_ is a fan:

“My champ.”

Mansosrico backs Dricus:

“Destroy Khamzat!”

Andre10rsa made a joke:

“Now Sean nose what we know! Lekker Dricus!!!”

Enea.h_ is a Dricus fan:

“STILLKNOX!”

Coach_ahcene73 admires Dricus:

“Legend; on top of the world.”

Devanandrews praised the fighter:

“Well done my brother. You make us all so proud!!”

Kobenhofmeyr.official was cheeky:

“Trump supports champions, RSA does too!”

X_team_duplessis_x was impressed:

“Let’s go DDP, proved them all wrong again. Great performance!"

Dricus du Plessis faces fan backlash

As reported by Briefly News, South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis was criticised for his political views despite beating Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February 2025.

Fans criticised Du Plessis after he wore a ‘Trump Supports Champions’ t-shirt ahead of his successful middleweight title defence against Strickland.

