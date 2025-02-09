UFC champion Dricus du Plessis is on cloud nine after beating Sean Strickland to defend his middleweight title on Sunday, 9 February 2025

Despite his title defence, the South African has received criticism from local fans after showing support for American President Donald Trump

Local fans reacted on social media to call Dricus a traitor while others, including sports minister Gayton McKenzie, said the fighter is flying the South African flag high

South Africa’s UFC champion Dricus du Plessis successfully defended his middleweight title after defeating American fighter Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February 2025.

The 31-year-old achieved his second title defense but it failed to impress local fans who still criticised the fighter for his support of American president Donald Trump.

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis celebrated his title defence despite criticism from local fans. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of his title fight in Sydney, Du Plessis faced the wrath of local fans after wearing a ‘Trump Supports Champions’ t-shirt and after his victory, the fans continued to show their disapproval.

Dricus du Plessis celebrates despite criticism

Watch Du Plessis celebrate his win in the video below:

Following the trend from his previous fights, Du Plessis draped a South African flag over his shoulders after defending his title with help from the judges.

Du Plessis has now won nine consecutive fights and remains the undisputed middleweight champion and could face Khamzat Chimaev or Nassourdine Imavov in his next fight.

While the fighter has received criticism from local fans, Du Plessis’ achievements in the ring have made him one of the biggest names in the sport as he continues to gain praise from analysts.

McKenzie showed his support for Du Plessis on Twitter (X):

Gayton McKenzie supports Du Plessis

South African sports minister Gayton McKenzie showed his support for Du Plessis on Twitter (X), saying the fighter carries the pride of South Africa.

McKenzie’s words though, have not impressed all Mzansi fans who feel Du Plessis has changed allegiances following his public support for Trump and South-African born billionaire Elon Musk.

Both Trump and Musk have recently criticised South Africa’s politics and besides Du Plessis, they have also gotten support from former Olympic champion Roland Schoeman.

Judges awarded Dricus du Plessis the victory after he landed several punches to Sean Strickland. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Fans are divided over Du Plessis

Local fight fans were divided on social media, with some showing support for Du Plessis while others said the fighter has turned his back on Mzansi.

CikizwaJonase is not a fan:

“He must return our flag this one.”

KingNema_Jnr says Dricus has changed:

“He must carry the USA flag this one, not the South African flag.”

Ro_Henny_ does not support Dricus:

“He’s amerikaans, not South African. I can’t support him!"

AvainAfrica is a fan:

“Champ!!!”

FreeInduna congratulated Dricus:

“What a legend! Well done, credit where credit is due - one of South Africa's best ambassadors. Hulle Weet Nie Wat Ons Weet Nie!!!”

FamilyScandling called the fighter a patriot:

“Well done @dricusduplessis you real patriot. You represent South Africa with class.”

Beyond_thecurve thanked Dricus:

“Great effort @dricusduplessis. Appreciate your amazing effort on the win.”

Stimela_Mgazi says Dricus must go:

“He must just take a connecting flight from there to the U.S.”

Djmstar_sa says Dricus is not representing Mzansi:

“He's definitely not representing 80% of us. That's your win not ours.”

CarlDeVries wants to see Dricus fight in Mzansi:

“Sort the roof out at Cape Town Stadium please. We need him fighting on home soil.”

Roland Schoeman said South Africa needs help

As reported by Briefly News, former Oympic champion Roland Schoeman faced backlash from local fans after saying South Africa needs help.

Schoeman, who is now an American citizen, has openly supported the American president Donald Trump after the US policitian criticised South African politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News