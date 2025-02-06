UFC champion Dricus du Plessis wore a pro-Donald Trump sweater during an interview ahead of his middleweight title bout against Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February 2025

Du Plessis wore the sweater during an interview where he said the proudest moment of his career was walking out to the South African national anthem as his entrance song

Fight fans from around the world reacted on social media to predict a victory for Du Plessis, while others spoke about his sweater

South Africa’s UFC champion Dricus du Plessis wore a pro-Donald Trump sweater while saying having Nkosi Sikelela as his entrance song was the proudest moment of his career.

The 31-year-old prize fighter wore the sweater saying ‘Trump Prefers Champions’ ahead of his title bout against American Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February 2025, in Australia.

South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis wore a pro-Donald Trump sweater in a press conference. Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images and Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight title against American fighter Strickland, who he defeated in January 2024.

Dricus du Plessis’ proudest moment gives him goosebumps

Watch Du Plessis speak about his proudest moment in the video below:

In the video on his Instagram account, Du Plessis said walking out to the national anthem in his last fight was the proudest moment of his career and the thought still gives him goosebumps.

The 31-year-old was also accompanied to the ring to face Israel Adesanya in August 2024 by Rugby World Cup winners Siya Kolisi and Eben Eztebeth while draped with a South African flag.

Du Plessis has made his love for South Africa public in the past while the fighter might have risked losing some fans by wearing the pro-Trump sweater.

Watch Du Plessis entrance from the Adesanya fight in the video below:

Du Plessis prepares for battle in Australia

Ahead of the match, Du Plessis remained focused on beating Strickland and attended a public workout that impressed fans in Sydney.

Du Plessis also took time out of his preparations to offer his support of Trump and SA-born Elon Musk’s recent criticism of South African politics.

Trump, Musk and US politicians recently voiced concern over Mzansi politics after the local government decided to evict the South African embassy of Taiwan, an American ally.

South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis will defend his middleweight title against American Sean Strickland. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Fans are question Du Plessis’ support of Trump

Fight fans worldwide reacted on social media saying Du Plessis made a mistake by wearing the sweater while others backed the fighter to beat Strickland in Sydney.

Zakhele4218 is disappointed by Dricus’ fashion choice:

“As a South African, I'm so disappointed in you.”

Peaceprodigy_ made a request:

“Please come out to Sista Bethina bro.”

Corbin_geerdts backs Dricus:

“Let's go Champ. Like daai hemp.”

Engelavlokferreira is a fan:

“Lets go DDP.”

Wizurrrd supports Dricus:

“Love that shirt Champ. Love from America brother. Hope you knock Sean Strickland out this time.”

Seanseamuskelly does not like the sweater:

“Dricus, asseblief me daai t-hempie.”

Motlatsi_guru_magadla has a suggestion:

“Bro should walk out to Nkalakatha.”

Rudiraubenheimer said Dricus is taking a risk:

“Appalling that you’d align yourself with the orange skid mark. You have a huge and diverse fan base.”

Thorne_717 is excited:

“I can't wait for this fight; @dricusduplessis you got this.”

Andelpie is in disbelief:

“A Trump shirt! No man. No!”

Dricus du Plessis shows confidence in funny social media video

As reported by Briefly News, Dricus du Plessis showed confidence ahead of his upcoming title fight against Sean Strickland in a funny social media video.

Du Plessis joined Australian comedian Jackson O’Doherty in making a video where he had a mock fight with a group of people while he ended the clip by saying, ‘We have an easier fight to get to.”

Source: Briefly News