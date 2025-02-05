South African UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis completed a media day in Australia ahead of his title match against Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February 2025

Du Plessis will defend his title against the American fighter, who he defeated in January 2024, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney

Local and Australian fight fans praised Du Plessis on social media, backing the Mzansi prize fighter to beat Strickland for a second time

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis thrilled Australian fans during a media day ahead of his title fight against Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February 2025.

The South African fighter will face the American fighter in Sydney for the second time in his career after beating Strickland in January 2024.

Du Plessis arrived in Australia days before the fight and showed his confidence in a hilarious social media video alongside Aussie comedian and YouTuber Jackson O'Doherty.

Dricus du Plessis shows off his skills to Aussue fans

Du Plessis attended a media day in Australia, according to his Instagram post:

Ahead of the bout against the 33-year-old Strickland, Du Plessis attended media events and a public workout in front of a capacity Australian crowd.

Du Plessis will be aiming to beat Strickland for the second time in his career and improve his mixed-martial art fight record to 23 victories out of 25 matches.

In January 2024, Du Plessis defeated Strickland through a judge's decision while he defended his title against Israel Adesanya in August.

Du Plessis proved he is ready to face in Strickland in the post below:

Du Plessis is aiming for success

If Du Plessis manages to defend his title against Strickland, he will complete a nine-match unbeaten streak since 2020.

The 31-year-old is also determined to bring UFC to South Africa and hopes his title defence can convince organisers to hold his next fight in Mzansi.

During his off-time, Du Plessis trained extensively for the fight while also spending time with local rugby icons Siay Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth.

Fans back Du Plessis

Fans from Australia and South Africa praised Du Plessis on social media and backed the Mzansi fighter to defeat Strickland.

Darrynvdwalt questioned Dricus’ fashion choice

“Was behind you until I saw the Trump shirt.”

Timothyshaww sent Dricus an invite:

“Come over for a lekker braai when you done clapping Strickland's cheeks.”

Ufcfights4ever backed Dricus to win:

“It's time for you to make a grown man cry.”

Metallicus_ is a fan:

“My champ.”

Mike_adeleyee backed Dricus:

“Let's go Dricus.”

Sgmpodcst hopes for the best:

“Clean fit, best of luck champ.”

Daniel_naude feels for Strickland:

“Arme Strickland.”

Waldoda1st is already looking to Dricus’ next opponent:

“Yster! Alex next.”

Jonahprecourt said Dricus will win:

“Taking down Strickland; part 2.”

Team_van_der_walt made his feelings clear:

“Let’s go Dricus!!!! We will be rooting for you.”

