Mrs Bullock shared a video of her two young daughters spotting her on TV during a live interview

The two young girls had different but charming reactions to seeing their mum on screen and it left many smiling

South African fans were completely melted by the girls' reactions and had a lot of love to pour out for the family

Mrs Bullock taking selfies. Images: @Mrs Bullock

Source: Facebook

Pretoria content creator and former teacher Mrs Bullock had South Africa melting after she shared a video of her two daughters watching her appear on TV for the very first time. The clip was posted on 11 April 2026 with the caption saying these were her number one supporters, and honestly the video proved it without question.

Her husband was behind the camera as the two girls sat watching the television when Mrs Bullock appeared on screen as a guest on the show Eintlek Lets Connect on SABC 2. The moment they spotted her, the older daughter screamed out for mummy and the younger one was not far behind. What happened next was the part that broke the internet in the best possible way. The little one ran straight up to the TV and wrapped her arms around her mum on the screen, hugging the television like her mum was right there in front of her. She kept going back to touch the screen throughout the clip.

The older daughter started asking very serious questions about whether the lady on TV was real and whether the couch she was sitting on in the interview was also real. The innocence of it all had people completely undone.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Netizens love the TV moment

People could not get enough of the two girls on the clip Mrs Bullock shared on her Facebook page:

@Relebohile Matsabisa Magase said:

"Is the couch real?! Baby girl is suspecting that it's AI except for mommy."

@Linda Hashe asked:

"Did she say life is so real?"

@Dineo Mathebola wrote:

"They giving you hugs."

@Sthe Hlongwane added:

"You have beautiful gals, Mrs B."

@Paulina Mashaba said:

"Now she sees real people on TV."

@Pushrooi Jolicow-White wrote:

"I am here for the number one fans."

@Cece Lusanda Mngce added:

"I always see a young and beautiful Cameron Diaz when I see you."

@Prudence Lulu Mahlangu said:

"Our best, Mrs B."

Mrs Bullock on Tv and her kids looking at her on screen. Images: @Mrs Bullock

Source: Facebook

More on what Mrs Bullock has been up to

Briefly News recently reported on Mrs Bullock speaking out about a hospital scandal that had her disturbed.

recently reported on Mrs Bullock speaking out about a hospital scandal that had her disturbed. Mrs Bullock brought her signature energy to Easter in a way that had South Africans saying they wanted to be invited to her church.

Mrs Bullock got a call that most South African creators only dream about, and the behind-the-scenes glimpse she shared had Mzansi buzzing.

Source: Briefly News