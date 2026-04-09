Former Pretoria High School teacher and content creator Mrs Bullock shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her day on a Netflix production

She did not reveal what the show is or what role she plays, but the glam look and professional studio setting had Mzansi buzzing with excitement

People shared their congratulations, with many saying she absolutely deserves every bit of this moment

Mrs Bullock is getting ready on set. Images: @Mrs Bullock

Source: Facebook

From dancing in classrooms to stepping onto a Netflix set. Mrs Bullock, the former Pretoria High School teacher who became a household name through her viral dance videos, posted an interesting video on 8 March 2026. She gave her followers a peek at what looked like a very big day. She shared the clip with the grateful message:

"Not many ex-teachers can say they have worked with Netflix."

The video followed her through her morning, from getting ready at home and having breakfast to travelling to a studio. Once there, she sat in the hair and makeup chair getting the full treatment. This was before being dressed in a stunning white dress complete with gloves, a pearl necklace, a brooch and a hair scarf. She then appeared briefly in what looked like a filmed scene, walking alongside another woman and two gentlemen. By the end of the video, she was back in the lift heading home, cap on and in casual clothes. What caught everyone's attention was the Netflix posters plastered on walls every so often on the building walls.

From viral teacher to Netflix

Mrs Bullock, whose real name is Domonique Bullock and who goes by @deemrsbee on TikTok and Instagram, first went viral in 2022. The videos of her dancing with her students to local hits took off across social media. She has since built a strong following as a content creator sharing dance content, lifestyle videos, and her daily life online.

What exactly the Netflix project is remains unclear. She did not name the show, confirm whether it is a series, a movie, or a documentary, or share what her role involves. What she did make clear is that this is a proud moment and one that many people in her position never get to experience.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi celebrates Mrs Bullock's Netflix moment

Facebook user Mrs Bullock started a full celebration in her comments section after posting the video:

@Shezee Dawood said:

"You look like the lady of the season. Bridgerton. This is amazing. Congratulations and wishing you every success this new season has to offer, Mrs Bullock."

@Kefilwe Sweets Morutimang wrote:

"Our very own Mrs Bullock."

@Ndileka Abenaa Aboagye added:

"Haybo ma'am awusemhle."

@Jeanette Momo Ndlela said:

"You deserve it."

@Contessa Jansen wrote:

"Mrs Bullock, my Queen."

@Jorene Cronje added:

"Stunning. Congratulations."

@Carleen Uithaler said:

"Congratulations wow, stunning Beulla Mrs Bullock."

@ZimZim ZimZim noted:

"Saadiq doing your hair."

@Dipuo Maduabuchi said:

"Clock it."

Mrs Bullock on a Netflix set. Images: Mrs Bullock

Source: Facebook

More on Mrs Bullock

Briefly News recently reported on Mrs Bullock shutting down a dance floor at Grace Mondlana's year-end party, and what people said about her shoes afterwards started a whole new conversation.

recently reported on Mrs Bullock shutting down a dance floor at Grace Mondlana's year-end party, and what people said about her shoes afterwards started a whole new conversation. She had a wardrobe misunderstanding known as the shoe drama, which she addressed her critics head-on.

Mrs Bullock celebrated Easter in her living room with moves that had Mzansi wishing they were right there next to her, joining in.

Source: Briefly News