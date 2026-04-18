On Friday, 17 April, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi responded to Elon Musk after the billionaire criticised South Africa’s B-BEE laws and compared them to apartheid

In his fiery post, the African Renaissance Podcast host warned the SpaceX and Tesla owner and CEO

The fiery exchange sparked major online debate, with social media users divided over B-BEE policies, Musk’s criticism, and Ndlozi’s strong response

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Mbuyiseni Ndlozi blasted Elon Musk for his comments about South Africa's laws. Image: mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram, Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images

Source: UGC

, host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has hit back at South Africa-born businessman Elon Musk after the Tesla and SpaceX owner accused the country’s laws of being racist and comparable to apartheid.

Ndlozi has often used his X (Twitter) account to speak truth to power and is known for taking on high-profile figures, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, on the microblogging platform.

After Elon Musk responded to President Ramaphosa and criticised South Africa’s B-BEE laws again, calling them ‘Apartheid 2.0’, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi responded with a scathing post.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi warns Elon Musk after 'Apartheid 2.0' comments

On Friday, 17 April 2026, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reminded Elon Musk how South Africa had defeated the apartheid government and imperial forces that supported it. In his post, Ndlozi warned Musk that his immense wealth and technology would not shield him. The post was captioned:

“We defeated your racist apartheid parents and their government. We defeated the US and UK regimes that stood with them. With the full might of the people behind the most glorious global human rights campaign in history: the anti-apartheid movement. We will defeat you too, with your robots and dollars!”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi aims at Elon Musk

The strongly worded post drew attention on X and sparked a flurry of intense reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@sukoluhle0101 argued:

“Redress is not racism; it’s accountability. He calls it 'Apartheid 2.0' to hide the fact that he is just mad he can't bypass the laws meant to fix the damage his predecessors left behind. South Africa’s sovereignty isn’t for sale for a few satellites and dollars. He must keep his threats!”

@LauraCorriss advised:

“Please don't become what you defeated. Don't go to the opposite extreme and support racist policies. Show the world what cooperation can achieve.”

@SeanRileySA asked:

“Do you realise that both the US and UK were instrumental in helping to end apartheid?”

@Sweisssssss7 remarked:

“You forgot a word in your sentence! UNEMPLOYED. With the full might of the ‘UNEMPLOYED' people. And with the country's laws and carder attitudes, it's going to stay this way or get worse!”

@Abongiiile argued:

“I don't fully agree with this. We didn't defeat the US and UK regimes; they still control us in so many ways. We use UK laws, we can't create anything of our own, and we consume stuff from US companies and rely on their investments as a result. That's not a win.”

Mzansi reacted to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's fiery response to Elon Musk. Image: mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram, Richard Bord/WireImage/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says SA benefits nothing from Malema being in jail

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Julius Malema's sentencing before the East London Magistrate’s Court delivered its verdict.

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions about Dr Ndlozi's comment, with many criticising him.

Source: Briefly News