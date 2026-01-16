Power FM presenter Mbuyiseni Ndlozi criticised ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe's behaviour at the ANC's 114th anniversary celebrations

Ndlozi was reacting to a clip shared on X (Twitter) by journalist Sihle Mavuso on 15 January 2026

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed responses, including jokes, criticism, and defences of Mantashe

Power FM presenter Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked a cocktail of reactions after taking a jab at African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe’s antics at the party’s 114th anniversary celebrations.

Mantashe previously dominated headlines following his comments on youth unemployment. Mantashe became the centre of social media jokes after Ndlozi, who quit the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for a career in broadcasting, mocked him for his antics at the ANC’s 114th anniversary celebrations.

Why did Mbuyiseni Ndlozi take a jab at Gwede Mantashe?

The ANC held its 114th anniversary celebrations on Saturday, 10 January 2026, at Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg. A video of Gwede Mantashe scraping and eating the icing from the cake with the cake cutter was shared by journalist Sihle Mavuso. On X (Twitter) on Thursday, 15 January 2026. The post was captioned:

“Gwede Mantashe at Moruleng stadium nge weekend.”

Watch the video below:

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted to the video and mocked Gwede Mantashe for scraping the icing off the uncut cake and eating it with the cake cutter. The post was captioned:

“😂 not normal this one”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Gwede Mantashe’s antics at ANC’s 114th anniversary

In the comments beneath Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s post, taking a swipe at Gwede Mantashe, netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Several social media users made jokes at Mantashe’s expense and highlighted ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula’s expression in the video. Others defended Mantashe and alleged that he was probably doing it for health reasons.

Here are some of the comments:

@dramadelinquent mocked:

“He’ll steal anything - even something he can legit get from.”

@LumbaniV joked:

“😭😭😭how they are chewing our budget.”

@john_sukazi said:

“He is eating with the utensils used to serve the cake, the spatula went to his mouth 😂”

@Mosupi_1 laughed:

"Mbalula ran out of words 😂😂"

@Irvinpooe highlighted:

“So, someone needs to come and use the same knife he is licking tjo!”

@SiyabongaGreat laughed:

“He’s just being modest here because he knows he’s being recorded. I’m sure he can finish all 😂😂”

@Mbanduli argued:

“Age is an issue here. Once old age takes over, sweet things become their friend. Nokuganga kwabantu abadala.”

@premhid asked:

“I can’t see clearly in the video, but is that the Secretary General looking shocked there on the right, when he turns around from dancing and sees what is happening? 🤣”

@Katlegomdouva mocked:

“Loool not surprised, stealing is in their blood 😂😂😂”

@obesep alleged:

“Balancing his sugar levels. Blood sugar and the loss of energy are real.”

@spahlanga14610 remarked:

“Stealing as always.”

