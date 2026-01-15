On Wednesday, 14 January 2026, Samkelo Ndlovu shared photos with her daughter Nothile on her first day of school as a Grade 3 learner in 2026

Controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula reshared one of the photos, which helped spark wider online discussion

Social media users including Sol Phenduka commented on Samkelo Ndlovu's appearance and said that she resembled a popular singer

A photo of renowned actress Samkelo Ndlovu sparked mixed reactions, with social media users expressing awe over her appearance.

The Adulting actress, who recently joined the fan-favourite show Inimba on Mzansi Magic, accompanied her daughter on her first day of school as a Grade 3 learner. Samkelo Ndlovu shared photos of the mother-daughter bonding experience on her official Instagram account on Wednesday, 14 January 2026. The post was captioned:

“Grade 3. May this year stretch you gently, grow you bravely, and meet you with kindness. I’m so proud of the girl you are becoming — and I’ll be right here, cheering you on, holding your hand, standing beside you… always. 🤍”

See the photos below:

Sol Phenduka weighs in on Samkelo Ndlovu’s new look

Controversial gossip monger Musa Khawula reshared one of Samkelo Ndlovu’s photos without his usual captions, which normally stir social media chatter. The post was captioned:

“Samkelo Ndlovu with her daughter Nothile Ndlovu on her first day of school in the year 2026 as she starts Grade 3.”

See the photo below:

As South Africans weighed in on the photo, renowned broadcaster Sol Phenduka highlighted how Samkelo Ndlovu looked different and likened her to a famous singer. The post was captioned:

“Eh, DiMinkies looks so different. Almost looks like Amanda Black here.”

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Samkelo Ndlovu's look in new photo

In the comments beneath Sol Phenduka and Musa Khawula’s posts about Samkelo Ndlovu, social media users expressed their thoughts. While some agreed with Sol Phenduka, others highlighted that she and Amanda Black were related.

Here are some of the comments:

@Ish_Izzo recounted:

“Only celebrity that I once had her number, Samkelo Ndlovu, we used to talk during BBM day ka Blackberry! I like her, good energy.”

@RoyIAM claimed:

“They are actually related, I think their mothers have the same mother, she once said in an interview.”

@Tshwaneh agreed:

“I know, right? I think she did her brows.”

@IamAnitablack alleged:

“She filtered her face. Saw it too.”

@l_phomolo asked:

“She looks very different. What is it? Did she do anything new? Teeth, skin or what?”

@Annie_Modiba shared:

“I nearly didn’t recognise her. She’s even more beautiful than I remember.”

@HlelO93 questioned:

“Musa why are you lying?”

@MtoloSam queried:

“But she was pregnant yesterday, these kids are growing up to fast😳 or does she have 2 kids?”

@Nthabza2 said:

“Is it her? She looks different...beautiful baby girl.”

