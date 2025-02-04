UFC champion Dricus du Plessis showed his funny side by posting a video with an Australian group of comedians ahead of his fight with Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February 2025

Mzansi’s prizefighter posted the mock fight video and delivered a confident message ahead of the showdown with USA fighter Strickland, who he defeated in January 2024

Fight fans from around the globe reacted on social media to praise the video while others backed the South African to defend his belt in Australia

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Prizefighter Dricus du Plessis showed confidence in a funny social media video ahead of his UFC middleweight title defence against Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February 2025.

The bout will take place in Sydney, Australia, and Du Plessis collaborated with local comedian, Jackson O'Doherty, to post a video of him in a mock fight.

South African UFC champion showed confidence in a funny social media video ahead of his fight against Sean Strickland. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

In the video, Du Plessis fights a group of comedians after they messed up his R48 million Rolls Royce Phantom Scintilla, part of his car collection which includes an R5 million Mercedes Benz.

Dricus du Plessis sends a message to Sean Strickland

Watch Du Plessis' funny clip on his Instagram account:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

At the end of the video, Du Plessis turns to his companion and sends an underhanded comment to American fighter Strickland ahead of the bout at the Qudos Bank Arena.

Du Plessis said:

“We got an easier fight to get to.”

In January 2024, Du Plessis defeated Strickland in a match that caused debate among fight fans worldwide as they felt the judges mistakenly gave the win to the South African.

The match was confirmed in the post below:

Du Plessis is prepared to defend his title

Since his 2013 mixed martial arts debut, Strickland has 24 fights with 22 victories and is the current UFC middleweight champion.

Du Plessis also has a good record in Australia after defeating Israel Adesanya in August 2024, while local officials tried to get the Strickland fight to be hosted in Cape Town.

Ahead of the fight, Du Plessis trained extensively while also spending time with Springbok icons Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth, showing his tight bond with the pair.

Mzansi UFC champion Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland in January 2024. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Fans praise Du Plessis

Fight fans from around the globe applauded the video and backed Du Plessis to extend his fight record to 23 wins out of 25.

Donovan22b is surprised:

“Lol, Aussies and South Africans in a collab now.”

Jimhamilton4 was impressed:

“Class.”

Gm.nathi loved Dricus’ comment:

“Bro said ‘I got an easier fight to get to’.

Sunlightliquid loves the humour:

“I've always said it, Aussies and South Africans have the same sense of humour.”

Crazywerrie applauded the video:

“Blerrie brilliant!”

Mattbrown1111 is backing Dricus:

“Surely a knockout of the night bonus for this one!”

William.mirams loved the collab:

“Best collab of 2025 so far.”

Jake_harrison28 is a Strickland fan:

“Strickland is gonna put a beating on him again! Hopefully, the judges are right this time.”

Harryriv questioned the acting:

“Jim Carrey did it better.”

Bailey_trim admired the video:

“Great collab.”

Dricus du Plessis scoops major fight award

As reported by Briefly News, South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis beat out serious competition to claim the International Fighter of the Year Award.

Du Plessis scooped the prize after beating Israel Adesanya in August 2024 and will defend his title against Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News