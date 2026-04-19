Another Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police official was arrested amid ongoing corruption investigations

This comes after suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi was arrested on fraud and corruption charges on Saturday, 18 April 2026

Police indicated that efforts to apprehend additional suspects are ongoing, with other officials linked to the city being traced

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Authorities said the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Original

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - A second senior official linked to the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department has been arrested, a day after the arrest of suspended deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

40-year-old suspect arrested in Johannesburg

Police said the 40-year-old suspect was arrested in Johannesburg on Sunday, 19 April 2026. Authorities confirmed that, like Mkhwanazi, the suspect faces charges of fraud, corruption, and defeating or obstructing the ends of justice. Police said the arrests form part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality. Both accused are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 20 April 2026. Police indicated that efforts to apprehend additional suspects are ongoing.

The South African Police Service Madlanga Commission Task Team arrested Mkhwanazi at his home on Saturday morning, 18 April 2026. Police said the unit is continuing to trace and apprehend other suspects linked to the case. Police said they would not comment further on the merits of the case at this stage.

Mkhwanazi faces several allegations

Julius Mkhwanazi was suspended in November 2025 after internal audits and evidence presented to a commission linked him to alleged irregularities, including reported connections to businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and his company, CAT VIP Protection.

The allegations include entering into fraudulent memoranda of understanding, authorising irregular promotions, enabling unauthorised operations and abusing his position for personal or undue gain.

SAPS arrested Mkhwanazi at his home on Saturday morning. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Getty Images

Other stories about the Madlanga Commission

Online users were in stitches as the suspended EMPD deputy chief answered questions at the Madlanga Commission. Julius Mkhwanazi faced allegations of corruption and was suspended by the City of Ekurhuleni. South Africans noticed that Julius Mkhwanazi's unfortunate moment during the grilling at the Madlanga Commission went beyond South African borders.

South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has provided commentary on Julius Mkhwanazi's latest viral mishap. The suspended member of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Julius Mkhwanazi, appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. When pressed for answers, he nervously wiped his sweat with a tissue, which stuck on his forehead for a good minute before the other parties informed him.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Deputy Chief of Police Julius Mkhwanazi went viral after he was filmed dancing while ensuring that his cider was at the temperature he wanted. The old clip was reshared on X by ZANewsFlash on 15 April 2026, where it drew massive engagement from viewers who were happy to see a fun side to him.

Source: Briefly News