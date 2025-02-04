Dricus du Plessis' next fight breakdown: Can he defeat Strickland again?

UFC 312 is just days away, and the anticipation is high for Dricus du Plessis' next fight. The current UFC Middleweight Champion and the first South African to claim a UFC title will stand face-to-face in the octagon.

Dricus du Plessis (R) and Sean Strickland (L) pose for UFC portraits on August 15, 2024, in Perth and May 29, 2024, in Jersey City. Photos: Mike Roach (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dricus du Plessis is scheduled to defend his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

is scheduled to defend his title Their last fight was a close, split-decision victory for du Plessis.

Dricus has an undefeated record in the UFC.

in the UFC. UFC 312 is scheduled for 9 February 2025, in South African time.

Profile summary

Name Dricus du Plessis Nickname Stillknocks Gender Male Date of birth 14 January 1994 Place of birth Welkom, South Africa Age 31 (as of 2025) Occupation Professional mixed martial artist Catchphrase 'Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie!' (They don't know what we know) Height 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) Weight 185 lb (84 kg) Division Middleweight Reach 76 in (193 cm) Stance Orthodox Team CIT Performance Institute Trainer Morne Visser Social media Instagram

When is Dricus du Plessis' next fight?

Dricus is scheduled to defend his UFC middleweight championship against Sean Strickland during the UFC 312 in Australia. In South African time, that is Sunday, 9 February 2025. The first fight is listed to start at 1 am (SAST). Here is a breakdown of the South African times:

Early prelims: 1 am

Prelims: 3 am

Main card: 5 am

Dricus du Plessis of South Africa during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Bottari (modified by author)

Source: Original

Dricus du Plessis vs. Strickland's first encounter

The initial clash between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland took place at UFC 297 on 20 January 2024. Dricus defeated Strickland via split decision.

It was a closely contested match, with du Plessis using his wrestling and ground control to counter Strickland's superior striking. Dricus managed six takedowns.

Sean Strickland later claimed that a severe cut over his eye was the reason he lost the title to Dricus. The injury, which resulted from an accidental clash of heads, caused heavy bleeding and impaired his vision throughout the fight. Strickland wrote on Instagram:

The only reason why you took a round from me is because I could not see. I won that fight, the world knows I won that fight.

Despite his protests, the judges scored the fight in favour of Dricus. UFC CEO Dana White dismissed calls for an immediate rematch. Since their first fight, du Plessis defended his title by submitting Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Dricus du Plessis of South Africa reacts after his victory against Sean Strickland at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeff Bottari (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dricus du Plessis slams Sean Strickland's UFC 312 request

Before the 2nd Dricus du Plessis vs. Strickland fight, the American proposed a 'stand-up like men' pact, suggesting they only strike and avoid grappling. Du Plessis rebuffed this, calling it 'ridiculous' and stating:

If you want to make pacts about us just standing up, go do boxing.

He emphasised that he is in MMA to win by any means necessary, not to make pacts. Ahead of UFC 312, as MMA Fighting reports, Dricus du Plessis revealed his ruthless mentality in the cage, stating he is prepared to take things further than most fighters:

Are you willing to kill a man in front of his family? Yes, I am, and that is why I am the world champion.

Dricus du Plessis of South Africa during the UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-in at Scotiabank Arena on January 19, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeff Bottari (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dricus du Plessis' UFC stats

The South African joined the UFC in October 2020. Here are his stats as reported by Forbes:

Record in UFC: 8-0

8-0 Total MMA Record: 22-2

22-2 Notable Wins: Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker Fight Night Bonus Awards: 4

4 Streak: 10-fight win streak

Where watch Dricus' next fight in South Africa

The fight will be streamed via online platforms. Here are a few options where you can watch the Dricus vs. Sean fight 2:

Frequently asked questions

Dricus du Plessis meets with the press for the UFC 264 media day at UFC APEX on July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo: Louis Grasse (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Outside of the UFC, du Plessis is also the former Welterweight and Middleweight Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) Champion, and the former Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW) Welterweight Champion. These popular questions and their answers reveal more facts about Dricus:

What time is Dricus du Plessis fighting South Africa time? The main card starts around 05:00 am in South African time. The exact time of Dricus' fight cannot be confirmed, as it is uncertain how long the preceding bouts will last.

The main card starts around 05:00 am in South African time. The exact time of Dricus' fight cannot be confirmed, as it is uncertain how long the preceding bouts will last. How much did Dricus du Plessis make in UFC? Dricus earned approximately $632,000 for his last fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 297, including a $300,000 base salary, a $300,000 win bonus, and $32,000 in sponsorships, according to Sportskeeda. For his bout against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, an article on Give Me Sport indicates he made around $500,000.

Dricus earned approximately $632,000 for his last fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 297, including a $300,000 base salary, a $300,000 win bonus, and $32,000 in sponsorships, according to Sportskeeda. For his bout against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, an article on Give Me Sport indicates he made around $500,000. Where does Dricus du Plessis train? Dricus du Plessis trains at the CIT Performance Institute in Pretoria, South Africa.

Dricus du Plessis' next fight is not just about redemption for Strickland but also about solidifying the South African's reign as the middleweight king. With both fighters having evolved since their last bout, this fight is anticipated to be another thrilling chapter in UFC history.

READ ALSO: How much do ring girls make in UFC and boxing? Earnings revealed

Briefly published an article about the salaries of ring girls in UFC and boxing. They are commonplace during MMA, UFC, and boxing events, keeping the crowd updated and engaged.

Boxing ring girls were first introduced in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, in the 1960s. Promoter Bill Miller created the idea of beautiful women in form-fitting clothing, adding extra entertainment to the match.

Source: Briefly News