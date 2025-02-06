South African Olympic swim champion Rolando Schoeman has been criticised by local fans after his comment about Mzansi’s relationship with the USA

American president-elect Donald Trump has sparked controversy regarding changes to the relationship between his nation and South Africa

Local fans attacked Schoeman on social media after the South African turned-American said Mzansi needed help

Former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman has landed in hot water after saying South Africa needs help following a tweet by a US senator about Mzansi.

Texan Senator Ted Cruz said South Africa should not have evicted ally country Taiwan’s embassy from Pretoria in a tweet and Schoeman replied by saying Mzansi 'needs help'.

Roland Schoeman has suffered the wrath of local fans by saying South Africa needs help.

Source: Getty Images

Schoeman, who is an American citizen, won three medals for South Africa at the 2004 Olympics but his accolades in the pool have fallen to the wayside after sharing his political views on social media.

Roland Schoeman actively criticises South African leaders

Read Schoeman's controversial response in the tweet below:

While working in Arizona, USA as a real estate agent, Schoeman has constantly criticised the South African government on social media, saying local leaders have been a detriment.

Following Schoeman’s response to Senator Cruz’s tweet, local fans attacked the 44-year-old and said he has on right to speak about South Africa.

In return, the 12-time Commonwealth Games medal winner has defended his views on social media, saying he is still a proud South African and wants the best for his home nation.

Schoeman continues to draw response from local fans on his Twitter (X) profile:

South Africa and USA’s relationship is tested

While Schoeman is criticised, Mzansi President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun negotiations with US leader Trump, who has asked serious questions about the Rainbow Nation.

Locally, ActionSA President Herman Mashaba, has weighed in on Trump’s criticism about South Africa, while SA-born billionaire Elon Musk has also raised doubt about Mzansi politics.

Following Trump’s concerns the South African Chamber of Commerce based in America has also begun to ask questions as they address several issues.

Roland Schoeman is concerned about USA president Donald Trump's criticism of South African politics.

Source: Getty Images

Fans attack Schoeman

Local netizens reacted angrily on social media, saying Shcoeman turned his back on South Africa and has no grounds to speak after being banned for doping.

sipu_Africanist asked a question:

“Who is we?”

Cecilia_Mthwane made a suggestion:

“Till this day, I fail to understand what is stopping you guys from leaving SA. No one is holding you hostage. The solution is there, just leave.”

AHT_YssY wants more details:

“What sort of help?”

BlvckScvleOle says Schoeman should keep quiet:

“You got exposed for doping, shhh.”

TheGmonsta Says South Africa does not need help:

“Not according to the president, who said we don't.”

Simonswanepoel agrees with Senator Cruz:

“Correct! Thanks for seeing what’s happening here in SA @SenTedCruz, we appreciate and support you.”

Ndlombango said Schoeman turned his back on South Africa:

“What kind of help do you need Roland? The last time I checked, you were an American resident.”

Markodayan said Schoeman must stay away:

“Swim to Texas, bro.”

Hiccup_za wants Schoeman to explain himself:

“Who’s the we here? Please be specific @Rolandschoeman. I’m sure you could be more accurate.”

Kgatishi_Lamola is not a fan of Schoeman:

“You're a liar and your actions are treasonous.”

Dricus du Plessis backs American concerns about South Africa

As reported by Briefly News, South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis left himself exposed to some knockout blows from local fans after siding with USA’s criticism about Mzansi.

During a press conference ahead of his title fight against Sean Strickland, Du Plessis said USA president Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk were right to criticise Mzansi politics.

