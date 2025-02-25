Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs players showed their camaraderie off the field by coming together for Gaston Sirino’s birthday on Saturday, 22 February 2025

Chiefs midfielder Sirino turned 34 and celebrated alongside fellow PSL stars from his current and former Mzansi sides

Local football fans reacted positively on social media, saying they were proud to see players put their rivalries aside to celebrate Sirino’s special day

Ahead of their anticipated PSL clash on Saturday, 1 March 2025, players from Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs celebrated Gaston Sirino’s birthday.

The Chiefs star turned 34 on Saturday, 22 February, and to mark the occasion, he shared a meal with players from both of his former PSL sides.

Kaizer Chiefs star Gaston Sirino turned 34 on Saturday, 22 February 2025. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

After picking up two yellow cards during their 4-1 defeat to SuperSport United, Sirino will miss the match against his former side as Chiefs look to bounce back.

Gaston Sirino brings rivals together for his birthday

Watch Sirino's birthday celebrations in the video below:

Sirino’s absence will come as a major blow for coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is under pressure from fans following the loss to SuperSport, which was Chiefs’ seventh defeat in the PSL.

Log leaders Sundowns will head into the match looking to build on their 12-point lead atop the PSL log while second-placed Orlando Pirates will face Marumo Gallants on the same day.

Chiefs on the other hand are seventh on the log while earlier in the season the Soweto club was controversially denied a late equaliser in a 2-1 defeat to the defending PSL champions.

Chiefs celebrated Sirino's birthday on Twitter (X):

Sirino has been a standout player for Chiefs

Since joining Chiefs at the start of the season, the Uruguayan has been a key player for the Soweto giants yet has struggled with injuries.

Among the players reportedly present at his birthday celebrations was Sundowns talisman Themba Zwane, who is nearing a return from a four-month injury.

Other players including Chiefs skipper Yusuf Maart and fellow South American star Marcelo Allende in a gathering of some of the PSL’s top stars.

Gaston Sirino has become a key player for Kaizer Chiefs since joining the side from Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans loved seeing the rivals come together

Local football fans loved seeing the players put their rivalry aside to celebrate Sirino’s birthday ahead of their much-anticipated PSL match.

Tk Tladi liked what they saw:

“Wow nice one...team differences aside, and enjoy a birthday together.”

Teddy Sthe admires the players:

“Sportsmanship at its best. Keep it up Majita.”

Rashid Iszco Walehipi says footballers are a family:

“It’s not just a team but a family.”

Thandile Ngcingci made a wish:

“Sundowns players must have mercy on us Saturday.”

Jonathan Selowa is not happy:

“I am not pleased with this as Khosi family.”

Willy Sesola Sethoga wished Sirino:

“Happy birthday!”

Mzameni Ndlovu is hopeful:

“I wish Saturday, this game is a draw.”

Zamo Lindokuhle Mkhize respects the players:

“This is beautiful.”

Khabalenja Duma Ndaza says Sirino does not want to play against Sundowns:

“This one took the red card on purpose.”

Mothipa Tladi was happy to see rivalry take a backseat:

“These players are friends outside of football.”

Kaizer Chiefs secure the future of a South American star

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have secured the future of midfielder Edson Castillo amid interest from PSL rivals.

The Venezuelan reportedly signed a new deal at the Soweto giants, extending his stay at the club he joined from Monagas in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News