Despite missing top Bok stars, the Sharks beat fierce local rivals Bulls 29-19 in a United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld

The match, which took place on Saturday, 15 February 2025, was a physical affair which featured seven tries

Local rugby fans praised the Sharks for their physical display despite the side missing key players such as Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Ox Nche

Natal side Sharks outmuscled fierce rivals Bulls in 29-19 United Rugby Championship victory at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday,

The top-ranked South African teams in the United Rugby Championship delighted local fans with a tightly fought contest that produced seven tries.

Jordan Hendrikse and Yaw Penxe both pulled pulled off impressive displays for the Sharks against Bulls. Image: Willem Loock.

The Bulls got the match off to a good start in the second minute after Springbok Jan-Hendrik Wessels crossed the line as the Bulls started the match on a good note.

Sharks edged out fierce rivals Bulls

Sharks confirmed their victory on Twitter (X):

Following the try, the Sharks bounced back quickly to score through Ethan Hooker to excite the rugby faithful at Loftus in the eighth minute.

Both teams were eager to walk away with a victory and the intensity showed in the first half after both sides were punished with yellow cards.

Bok icon Willie le Roux, Bulls, and Jason Jenkins, Sharks, both got their temporary marching orders in the first half as both sides showed passion and determination.

Watch Mavosere get his man of the match award in the video below:

Sharks proved their depth

The Sharks flexed their depth of quality by starting seven Boks despite missing big names such as Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche.

Despite their star-studded line-up, the Sharks soon found themselves behind soon after the second half started after Johan Grobbelaar crossed the line.

Bok Jordan Hendrikse then finished off a flowing move to score Sharks' second try of the match, which proved to be a catalyst for the Natal side.

Following Hendrikse's try, the Sharks finished off the match through two brilliant tries from man-of-the-match Tinotenda Mavesere and Yaw Penxe.

Grobbelaar scored a consolation try late in the match to cap off a brilliant match between the two top ranked South African sides in the URC.

Sharks star Tinotenda Mavesere stood out in a physical encounter between the Sharks and Bulls. Image: Willem Loock.

Fans praise Sharks

Local rugby fans praised Sharks on social media, saying the side flew the SA flag high in the fierce local derby against the Bulls.

MalanJip41945 was impressed:

"Fire boys. Just been at Loftus; thats what you call Sharks rugby. 12 men down; what determination."

nimalen316 praised the Sharks:

"Well done!"

Lezzmok was happy:

"Fantastic win boys! Really enjoyed that. Always so satisfying beating the Bulls, especially in their own backyard."

UsherZN backs the Sharks:

"The back line was deadly today, with a strong set of forwards, this team could be extremely dangerous."

ThaChikkoz praised a Sharks star:

"Ethan Hooker is a phenomenon. Could’ve take MOTM as well."

