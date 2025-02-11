Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared glimpses of his rigorous training session, demonstrating various strength and conditioning exercises

The World Cup-winning captain's workout included weightlifting, Russian twists, ab wheel rollouts, and other challenging exercises that keep him in peak condition

Fans were particularly excited to spot tennis legend Roger Federer in the background of the video, showing the unique friendship between these sporting icons

Siya Kolisi shared his daily work out regime that left Mzansi applauding.

South African rugby icon Siya Kolisi has given fans a peek into the dedication it takes to maintain his world-class form. The Sharks player, who led the Springboks to consecutive Rugby World Cup victories, shared footage of his intense workout routine, showcasing the commitment that keeps him at the top of his game.

The video shared on his Instagram profile @siyakolisi, reveals Kolisi's comprehensive training approach, featuring a mix of strength and endurance exercises. From heavyweight lifts to core-strengthening Russian twists with dumbbells and challenging ab wheel rollouts, the rugby star demonstrates the variety of exercises that contribute to his powerful on-field performance.

What made this training video even more special was the casual reveal of an unexpected training partner, tennis legend Roger Federer, who was spotted on a treadmill in the background, adding an extra layer of excitement for sports fans watching the clip.

A legacy of leadership

The workout session offered a glimpse into the dedication of a man who made history as the first black captain of the Springboks in 2018. Kolisi, who grew up in Zwide, Port Elizabeth, has become one of rugby's most decorated captains, leading South Africa to consecutive Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023.

His journey from humble beginnings to international sports icon has inspired millions, and his current position with the Sharks continues to showcase his commitment to South African rugby.

Siya Kolisi shared a video showing his training regime that went viral. Images: @siyakolisi

Mzansi celebrates their champion

@eltonjantjies showed support:

"Proud of you ❤️"

@loxtonbarry noticed:

"So subtle but always good to see Roger 🎾 🏉"

@lebo.motaung praised:

"South Africa is so blessed ngawe bhuti ✨🤴🏾🇿🇦"

@byroncstewart shared:

"I was training exactly in that spot two weeks ago."

@fabkaybe blessed:

"❤️🇿🇦🤗🤗 Nkosi abe nani bafowethu🙏🏾"

@nikkiwilsworth recognized:

"I know where that is! 😉💥🖤🐆"

@marlena_kovacs enthused:

"Halo Siya and Roger, such a nice surprise ❤️"

