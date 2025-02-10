“Why They Got Divorced”: Fan Overwhelmed by Siya Kolisi Sighting, SA Stunned

One lucky fan’s airport encounter with Siya Kolisi had her totally flustered and TikTokkers buzzing

The hilarious video shows the woman breaking into a sweat as she got to see the rugby star in real life

Netizens are cracking up, with some joking about her apparent crush and the cute way she grabbed Siya's attention

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A fan showed her encounter with Siya Kolisi. Image: @lisa_dyonashe/TikTok and @siyakolisi/Instagram

Source: UGC

The ladies admire Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, and one fan was recently overwhelmed by that love.

Woman spots Siya Kolisi at the airport

While waiting at the airport, she spotted the rugby star in transit, and the moment was too hot to handle. She shared a video of the encounter on her TikTok page @lisa_dyonashe, and it's a good laugh.

The excited woman broke into a sweat when Siya acknowledged her greeting while passing by with his luggage.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Siya Kolisi was snapped smiling for the camera. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Celebrity video sets TikTok abuzz

Her reaction is gaining traction on the platform with 80,000 views. How she fixed her hair, with a big smile on her face, made the moment endearing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

In true Mzansi fashion, some commenters turned the wholesome clip into a gossip session about Siya's divorce from Rachel Kolisi.

See a few comments below:

@uThando said:

"Really hot ke sana. 🤣😭"

@Henna31 posted:

"Girl it will end tears. 😅😅 The grass is not greener on the other side. 😅"

@Thulile_libra wrote:

"Take him mntase! 🥰😂 You will be Mrs Kolisi kwezondawo. 😅"

@Bree joked:

"Girl go get your man! 😭🥰🥺😳😍"

@KimmyNdabs mentioned:

"I mean if Rachel could bag him, so can you."

@Thembeka typed:

"Girl, you are even sweating. 🤣😅🤣😂🤣🤣🤣😂"

@Owe_2 stated:

"This is why they got divorced."

@Anathi added:

"Hulazana ndini. Arg this was so cute to watch. 😂🤣😂🤭❤️"

@OlonaZito said:

"Wavele wabila ngomzuzu nawe! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I'm joking. 😂😂😂😂"

3 More Siya Kolisi moments

Siya Kolisi proved he's got mad football skills while entertaining a fan at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Briefly News also reported that Siya was snapped spending time with his kids amid his divorce from Rachel Kolisi.

also reported that Siya was snapped spending time with his kids amid his divorce from Rachel Kolisi. The Springbok captain teamed up with Gayton McKenzie to turn a young fan's dream into a reality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News