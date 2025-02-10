Springbok captain Siya Kolisi welcomed tennis legend Roger Federer to South Africa as the pair spent the day together in the Mpumalanga city of Bushbuckridge

Kolisi shared a video of the pair laughing together, while the Bok skipper also brandished Federer with a new nickname, MaRogisto

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the athletes, who have won multiple world titles between them

Tennis legend Roger Federer was welcomed to South Africa by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi who brandished the Swiss star with a new nickname, MaRogisto.

During a video on social media, Kolisi and Federer were seen walking together in Busbuckridge where they visited local schools.

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi and tennis legend Roger Federer were seen walking around in Mpumalanga. Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images and Zhe Ji/Getty Images.

It is not the first time the pair has spent time together as Federer is among the group of famous sporting friends in Kolisi’s life, which includes Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk.

Siya Kolisi amd Roger Federer visit Mpumalanga schools

Watch the video on Kolisi's Instagram account:

In the video, Kolisi jokingly introduced Federer as a tour guide before the tennis legend described being in South Africa as ‘paradise’.

Both athletes laughed together before Kolisi informed the eight-time Wimbledon champion of his Mzansi-inspired nickname.

Kolisi has been busy connecting with local fans, including football fanatics at Loftus Versfeld when he showed off his skills during the Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns match.

Kolisi spend a day with his daughter, according to his Instagram account:

Kolisi continues to impress local fans

In addition to spending time at sporting events and rubbing shoulders with famous athletes, Kolisi also impressed local fans by spending time with his daughter Keziah.

The two-time Rugby World Cup champion was in attendance for his daughter’s school sports day where the young Kolisi impressed fans with her achievements.

Following his high-profile divorce from ex-wife Rachel, Kolisi has kept his promise of being a devoted father to his two children and adopted siblings.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a star for the Rugby World Cup champions. Image: David Rogers.

Fans praise Kolisi and Federer

Local netizens praised Kolisi and Federer on social media, rating both athletes as among the greatest of all time.

Dangerousdarkiescricket is happy:

“Clearly no bad things happening in Mzansi.”

Lifewithyolly admires the pair:

“Love the impact work.”

Bonga_magaye admires Kolisi:

“Siya, you doing the most brother for real.”

Nicki_d_ loved the nickname:

“These nicknames, first it was MaRiristo and now MaRogisto. Anything with Rrrrrr gets that Siya sprinkle.”

G_u_y_d_e_l_o_r_d respects Kolisi:

“Captain, my captain.”

Buja3d was proud:

“South Africans.”

Grover_d praised the athletes:

“Saw a Goat!”

Ms_vapi_to_you says Siya is a man of the people:

“Jonga normal human being taking a stroll, no bodyguards.”

Ladyjo73 wants to be part of the union:

“Aaaaaaaaw!!!! Don’t you need someone to carry your phone, @siyakolisi ????????? Please Captain oh Captain!!! @rogerfederer is in SA!!???????????? I promise to only take the photos for you and stare.”

Jill_ian74 is a fan of both athletes:

“Two of the nicest guys in sport!”

