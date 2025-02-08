Siya Kolisi took to social media to share a video of a special day that he shared with one of his two children

The Springboks captain has two children, Keziah and Nicholas Kolisi with his former wife Rachel Kolisi

Siya Kolisi got a close look at the latest quality time that he spent with his daughter Keziah Kolisi

Siya Kolisi is thriving as a single father as he made an appearance at Keziah Kolisi's recent school event. The Springboks player split from his wife Rachel Kolisi in October 2024.

Most recently, Siya Kolisi showed people that he is a doting father. The Springboks player turned all of his attention to his little girl Keziah Kolisi.

Siya Kolisi cheers for Keziah Kolisi in school race

In Instagram photos, Siya Kolisi proudly showed off that his daughter Keziah is a winner like him. The captain of the Springboks attended a sports day for Keziah and she came first in a 100M dash.

Siya shared a photo snuggling his daughter and a clip of her taking part in a sports event at her school where she dominated. Siya's son Nicholas Kolisi was also in the post carrying a basket full of snacks at the sports events. See the photos of the day out with his kids below:

What you need to know about Siya Kolisi

Siya Kolisi and Keziah has SA gushing

Many people thought Siya and his daughter were cute and they marvelled over how Keziah took after him with her prowess in athletics. People shared their commentary on their father-daughter relationship as fans remarked on what a wonderful dad Siya is.

Reallyineedaname said:

"Dad trolling his daughter! I’m a Dad and approve of this! 👍🏻 Nothing better than getting the 🙄 of disapproval from my teen."

Fabkaybe wrote:❤️

"This- first slide😍🤗🤗 inganegwane emnandi😁 Kolisi family you all are loved by the whole Republic 🇿🇦❤️"

aphiwethibafuni wondered:

"So what’s going to happen when she puts in all her effort if she is winning like this without putting any effort?😂"

thakabanna03 cheered:

"You're your father's daughter, the run says it all.😂"

ililianie gushed:

"Beautiful photo."

eventsbymariamg added:

"Aww absolutely cute! Like father, like daughter."

sindile_majola was amazed:

"Sha'Carri Richardson is that you 😳😤ngeke that was not a race 😂it’s like the others were just walking."

Siya Kolisi declares goal to be better father

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi recently sat down for an interview about men's mental well-being. The Springboks player spoke passionately about how men can work on being better.

Siya Kolisi's divorce from Rachel has left many people interested in what he is up to. Most recently, he sat down for an interview and brought up therapy.

In a video shared on X by Times Sport, Siya Kolisi discussed how it is difficult for men to reflect emotionally.

