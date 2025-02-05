Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a picture on social media showing Mzansi’s rugby heritage as he posed with local Rugby World Cup champions past and present

Kolisi posed alongside Eben Etzebeth, Bryan Habana, Willie le Roux, Vincent Koch, Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira and 1995 World Cup champions Francois Pienaar

Local rugby fans praised the picture on social media, saying it made them proud to be a South African

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi celebrated South Africa’s rich rugby heritage after sharing a picture alongside local Rugby World Cup champions past and present.

The flanker posed alongside Eben Etzebeth, Bryan Habana, Willie le Roux, Vincent Koch, Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira and Francois Pienaar; much to the delight of local fans.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi shared a picture alongside local rugby legends, including Francois Pienaar. Image: Rob Newell/CameraSport and Johan Rynners/Gallo Images.

Kolisi shared the picture on social media as he continues his United Rugby Championship campaign with the Sharks following his holiday in Zimbabwe.

Siya Kolisi rubs shoulders with Bok legends

Kolisi shared the iconic picture on his Instagram account:

The picture shared on Kolisi’s Instagram account represented three of the Bok's four World Cup titles, with Habana and Mtawarira representing the 2007 title-winning team.

Pienaar holds a special place in South African rugby history after captaining the side to their first world title in 1995 on home soil.

Following their back-to-back World Cup success; Kolisi, Koch, Le Roux and Etzebeth have also become local rugby icons while Habana is the all-time try scorer in South African history.

Kolisi shared his picture of him and Van Dijk on Instagram:

Kolisi meets sporting icons

While Kolisi shared the picture of the rugby legends, the Bok flanker is following a trend of meeting sporting icons worldwide.

The Bok skipper recently shared a picture of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk while he also joined Chelsea legend Demba Ba to watch the Blues play at Stamford Bridge.

Along with meeting global sporting icons, Kolisi is also often seen with Mzansi’s UFC champion Dricus du Plessis who shared a hilarious video ahead of his title bout against Sean Strickland.

Francois Pienaar captained the side to a historic Rugby World Cup triumph in 1995. Image: Shaun Botterill/Allsport.

Fans are in awe of the Kolisi’s picture

Local rugby fans praised Kolisi’s picture on social media, saying it made them proud to be a South African.

Just_flingo admired the group:

“World champs.”

Victoriastreet69 was impressed:

“Wow wow wow.”

Liam_lyster showed respect:

“Legends.”

Masia_pedrosa loves the picture:

“Such a beautiful picture.”

Justo_the_beast_mode_120 was proud:

“The boom squad. Never been this proud to call myself a South African because of you gents. Thank you. We win again; 2027 here we come.”

H.siziba is a fan:

“The booooooyss.”

Za_electrical_ltd imagined if the group played together:

“Now that would be a game.”

Lunga.mavela22 backs the group:

“Bunch of winners.”

Paularossouw cherished the photo:

“I think this is the most iconic photo of my favourite (rugby) sportsmen ever! Thank you @siyakolisi @wjjleroux.”

Manlike_archie praised Pienaar:

“Francois Pienaar, the man that started it all.”

Siya Kolisi spends time with Real Madrid stars

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi spent time with Real Madrid stars after their Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg.

Kolisi and Bok teammate Ox Nche met up with the Champions League holders during a tour of European football team which included Premiership giants Liverpool and Chelsea.

