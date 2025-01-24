Siya Kolisi Links Up With Real Madrid Star After UEFA Champions League Tie

Siya Kolisi was spotted with a Real Madrid star after enjoying the Spanish giants clash with RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League

The South African rugby national team captain has been touring Europe with teammate Ox Nche and were at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening

The picture of the Springboks star and the Madrid star garnered different reactions from South Africans on social media, with some spotting a difference in the Rugby star since his divorce

Springboks star Siya Kolisi has continued his tour of Europe, seeing football matches. On Wednesday evening, he stopped by to watch Real Madrid take on Austrian side RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Sharks star has been touring Europe with South African rugby national teammate Ox Nche. They were spotted in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Lille OSC in the UCL on Tuesday before they both travelled to Spain to watch the defending champions play.

The Spanish giants gave the Boks stars a good show with their resounding 5-1 win over the Austrian giants to move up on the UCL table.

Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League match against FC Red Bull Salzburg at Santiago Bernabeu. Photo: Burak Akbulut.

Source: Getty Images

Rodrygo Goes gave Real Madrid the lead in the 23rd minute and added the second 11 minutes later. Kylian Mbappe scored the La Liga giants' third before Vinicius Junior added a brace to secure all three points for Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Siya Kolisi links up with Vinicius after Madrid's UCL win

After the match, Siya Kolisi linked with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, and the Brazilian international uploaded their picture to his Instagram story, adding a lovely caption.

"Legend!!! @Siyakolisi @rocnation," the FIFA the Best Player of the Year winner said.

Siya Kolisi links up with Real Madrid star Vinicius after Los Blancos' 5-1 win over RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. Photo: Craig Mercer and @Vinijnr.

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks star was seen wearing Relevance For Men Shoes and was hailed by fans for supporting a South African brand.

While some hailed him for his shoes, others noticed some changes in him since he announced his divorce from Rachel Kolisi.

Siya and the South African businesswoman spent eight years together and have two children, but they called time off their marriage last October.

The news of his divorce trended on social media and surprised many as they saw them as a powerful couple who were role models for others.

Reactions as Siya Kolisi links up with Real Madrid's Vinicius

kebaabetswek commented on the shoes Siya was putting on:

"I have a pair honestly they are superb shoes."

kingsnezz said:

"The day I wear one of your suits it would be a dream come true zintle 🙏🙏🙏."

Manny_867 shared:

"I like how Siya is just in his dad era swag."

SirDavid_Dashe wrote:

"Relevance is an international brand."

Sandile_K14 noticed:

"Looks so happy for a divorcing man."

brezzada responded:

"Siya has been enjoying good time with friends, and other sports celebrities, always smiling since he announced his divorce from his eight years marriage with Rachel Kolisi... hmmm something is fishy."

MohaleMotaung_ claimed Siya has been smiling a lot since ending his marriage with Rachel:

"He has been smiling a lot since his separation with the madam."

Source: Briefly News