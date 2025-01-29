Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi put smile on his family face as he shared Amakhosi's recent win with them at the FNB Stadium

The South African forward featured for 90 minutes as the Glamour Boys thrashed Free Agents FC in the Nedbank Cup last 32 to book a place in the second round

The pictures of Vilakazi and his family after the match generated different reactions from fans on social media

Kaizer Chiefs star Mfundo Vilakazi has shared a lovely moment with his family to celebrate Amakhosi's latest win in the Nedbank Cup against Free Agents at the FNB Stadium last weekend.

The Glamour Boys sealed a place in the Round of 16 after a resounding 4-0 win over Free Agents FC in the last 32 stage.

Pule Mmodi scored twice while lone strikes from Inacio Muguel and Ranga Chivaviro gave the Soweto giants the deserved win over the lower division side.

Vilakazi was part of the top players in the match, but it was George Matlou who took home the Man of the Match award after his performance.

Mfundo Vilakazi celebrates Kaizer Chiefs' win in the Nedbank Cup with his family at the FNB Stadium. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Vilakazi celebrates Nebank Cup win with Family

After the match, Vilakazi shared Kaizer Chiefs' victorious moment with his family who were present at the FNB Stadium.

Top sports photographer Daniel Hlongwane took the pictures of the South African winger and his loved ones present for the match and shared the photos on social media.

The renowned sports photographer shared three different pictures of the Kaizer Chiefs youngster posing with his family members and added a caption to it.

"@mfundo_vilakazi_12 and his family ❤️ @kcfcofficial @canonrsa #sportphotographer."

Vilakazi’s mother, rumoured sister, and his grandmother were all at the stadium to watch him play against Free Agents.

The post garnered different reactions from Hlongwane's followers on Instagram.

Reactions as Vilakazi celebrates Chiefs' win with his family

kabelokabu_012 implied in relation to the resemblance:

"Blood is thicker than water 😍."

skenz_305 wanted a goal from the Kaizer Chiefs youngster in the match:

"I was hoping he'd give us a goal but I guess luck wasn't on his side today, next time 🔥👏🏾"

boys_vm sent some encouraging words to Vilakazi:

"Vila proud of you brother ❤️🥹⚽️ @mfundo_vilakazi_12."

morutiserakalala said:

"Family ❤️"

ravanelly hailed the South African youngsters for making his family proud:

"It's always good that these youngsters are making their family proud... These are lover pictures as family is always everything to us all... Kudos to Vilakazi, greater future kid."

pule_zungu reacted:

"This boy is going places, and it's a lesson for others to always carry their family along on their road to success.. proud of you Vila."

