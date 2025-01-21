DJ Karri Reacts to Vilakazi’s Dance, Celebrates Another Kaizer Chiefs Star’s Birthday
- South African music producer, DJ Karri was spotted with two Kaizer Chiefs stars after Mfundo Vilakazi did his dance challenge after scoring against Sekhukhune United
- The Mzansi DJ also celebrated another Amakhosi star birthday with a video posted on his official page on TikTok
- The dance video of Vilakazi sparked different reactions from netizens on social media
South African record producer and Disc Jockey Karabo Mokgara Hammanskraal, popularly known as DJ Karri, has reacted to Mfundo Vilakazi doing the Lakodura dance after scoring against Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership.
The South African youngster made the difference for Kaizer Chiefs when they faced Dinoko at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
The 19-year-old scored the only goal as the Glamour Boys defeated Sekhukhune United 1-0 in Durban, returning to fifth place on the Premier Soccer League table.
DJ Karri reacts to Vilakazi doing Lakodura dance
Vilakazi, after scoring the winner for Kaizer Chiefs against Sekhukhune United in the 87th minute, did the Lakodura dance while celebrating the goal with his teammates.
The video went viral on social media, especially on TikTok, and DJ Karri reacted to the Kaizer Chiefs star's dance to challenge after scoring.
"Mfundo Vilakazi, Lakodura to the world," DJ Karri inscribed on the video he posted on TikTok.
The video the South African DJ posted garnered different reactions from fans on social media.
Fans react to Vilakazi's dance after scoring against Sekhukhune United
Nkulie_ Gee said:
"He needs to be featured ku music video."
nwanashakazuluvanverren wrote:
"mmodi he's jealous because he can't dance lakudura aaiiiiii."
Patrick Shikwambani implied:
"He loves Lakudura's dance more than the founder himself 😂😂😂."
Siya Jr Mabena.11 commented:
"If you do a music video pls add Mfundo Vilakazi he has a talent ✌️🔥🔥🔥"
tsipa92 reacted:
"karri can you pls call vila for music video pls grooetmaan🙏🙏."
matete091 shared:
"The way he was celebrating I think his goal will be nominated for goal of the season 😂."
Shimi O Botlhale responded:
"He even made the facial expressions."
Phomelelo Komane 🇿🇦 said:
"He does it better than the founder."
Tumi Lesisa commented:
"I am an Orlando Pirates FC fan but this boy man."
DJ Karri celebrates Mduduzi Shabalala's birthday
DJ Karri also took time to celebrate Shabalala's 21st birthday on Monday, January 20, 2025. The SA music producer posted a video of him chatting with the Kaizer Chiefs star and Vilakazi.
"Happy birthday, Mduduzi Shabalala 💛," the Mzansi DJ captioned the video.
Kaizer Chiefs also celebrated the South African midfielder on their official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Happy birthday Mdu!! We hope that you will have an amazing day ✌️," the club stated on X.
Kaizer Chiefs coach hails two Amakhosi stars
Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Ben Youssef Khalil has showered praises on two Amakhosi players after their their stellar performance against Sekhukhune United in Durban.
The Tunisian manager was in charge of the Glamour Boys in the absence of suspended Nasreddine Nabi.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.