George Matlou was moved to tears after being named Man of the Match in Kaizer Chiefs' 5-2 win over Free Agents in the Nedbank Cup

Matlou's exceptional performance, which included key passes and relentless work rate, helped secure the Soweto giants' progress into the competition's last 16

The South African midfielder also shared details of his journey through a nine-month injury and coming back to give a back-to-back top performance for Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou was emotional after being named Man of the Match in his side's 4-0 victory over Free Agents in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 at the FNB Stadium on Sunday evening.

Pule Mmodi's first-half brace and second-half goals from Inacio Miguel and Ranga Chivaviro gave the Glamour Boys the deserved win over the lower-division side.

Matlou started the match alongside Yusuf Maart in Kaizer Chiefs' midfield and provided the assist that led to Chivaviro's goal in the second half.

Matlou breaks down in tears after winning MOTM award

In an interview with SuperSport TV, Matlou, who played a pivotal role in his team’s dominant performance, couldn’t hold back his tears as he received the prestigious award.

The midfielder highlighted his journey after being out for nine months with an injury and coming back to produce back-to-back stellar performances for the Glamour Boys.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“It’s a bit emotional for me. It’s really been a hard journey for me,” he said.

“It’s not easy to be out of football for nine months, so I’m grateful to my medical team and to the coach for believing in me.

“It wasn’t easy for me, but I thank God that he gave me strength and here I am today playing. And thanks to my teammates for always helping me to be the George that I know.”

Source: Briefly News