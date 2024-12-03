Siya Kolisi Receives Special Festive Season Gift From EPL Giants, Mzansi Reacts

Rugby superstar Siya Kolisi has received a special festive season package from an English Premier League side as Christmas celebration draw near

The South African national captain shared the video of the special gift he received from the European giants on his Instagram alongside a lovely caption

The Springboks star's post on his social media page sparked different reactions from South African fans

South African Rugby national team captain Siya Kolisi is heading into the festive season with a special gift he received from an English Premier League side.

The Springboks star has been in the news for the past two months since his divorce from his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, was announced.

The 33-year-old has put the whole divorce drama behind him. He's fully focused on his career while still enjoying the celebrity lifestyle.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi receives a special festive season gift from English Premier League giants Liverpool. Photo: Craig Mercer.

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi receives special gift from EPL giants

Kolisi shared a video on his Instagram page showing the special festive season gift package he received from Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Merseyside Reds gifted the Springboks captain six Retro jerseys. He accompanied the video with a lovely caption.

"Entering the festive 🥳 season with @liverpoolfc @lfcretail 🛑 these Retro jerseys 🔥"

The Boks star is a lifelong supporter of Liverpool, and he recently posted a video of former Reds coach Jurgen Klopp talking about his relationship with him.

Mzansi reacts as Kolisi receives special gift from Liverpool

silver_fakes said:

"The Boks and Liverpool 😍The two best teams in the world 🔥"

vincent_tshituka wrote:

"Watch out for Chelsea 👀. We’ll chat at the end of the season😂"

theo_theys_4 commented:

"I hate Liverpool but just because it's you Siya I liked the post😂😂"

kyle_deutsch reacted:

"We can't lie... The way the pool are smashing it this season is impressive 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

manu_.__ shared:

"I just want you to keep this same energy at the end of the season🤞🏿😂"

vanessa.a.mccarthy implied:

"If ever you grow tired of those jerseys @siyakolisi please send them my way 🫶🏻Just Do It ✔️ (saying )"

