Vasti Spiller, Dricus du Plessis’ fiancé, says she has mixed feelings ahead of watching the UFC champion enter the octagon

Spiller said she feels fear yet ultimately supports the Mzansi-based middleweight champion, after being with him for a year

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Spiller, calling the multi-talented woman a beautiful and supportive partner

South Africa’s UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has the support of his fiancé Vasti Spiller every time he steps into the octagon.

The boxing coach, author and photographer shared a post on Instagram where she said she feels fear but ultimately supports the prizefighter, as his loving fiancé.

After defeating Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis celebrated with his fiancé Vasti Spiller in the octagon.

Source: Getty Images

Spiller’s social media post went online before Du Plessis defended his middleweight title against Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February 2025, in Sydney, Australia.

Vasti Spiller explains her feelings watching Dricus du Plessis fight

Spiller shared her feelings on Instagram:

According to her Instagram post, the multi-talented Spiller said she goes through mixed feelings, including fear, ahead of each fight.

Spiller posted:

“Getting ready to go watch your man fight is weird. It’s this feeling of going to watch the same movie but you forgot the ending. You feel fear, but mostly you finally understand the meaning of hope. It’s exciting, but you can’t wait for it to be over. ‘I’ll stand by you’ has a new meaning since I fell in love with you.”

Spiller has been an ever-present at Du Plessis' side for more than a year and has watched him fight against Strickland and Israel Adesanya.

Watch Du Plessis' proposal to Spiller in the video below:

Du Plessis and Spiller are engaged

During his 31st birthday celebrations on Tuesday, 14 January, Du Plessis proposed to Spiller after they celebrated more than a year together as a couple.

The middleweight champion also impressed local fans after sharing a heartfelt message to Spiller on Valentine's Day on Friday, 14 February.

It remains to be seen who will be Du Plessis’ next opponent but the 31-year-old champion has called out Russian fighter Khamzat Chimaev, with the hopes of fighting on Mzansi shores.

Chimaev is undefeated in 14 UFC matches while Du Plessis enjoys a record of 23 victories from 25 fights and is South Africa’s first UFC champion.

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Vasti Spiller have been engaged since January 2025.

Source: UGC

Fans are in awe of Spiller

Local netizens reacted on social media to show admiration for Spiller, calling her a supportive and talented beauty.

Brenda.brown.100 admires Spiller:

“Jy is só sweet.”

Joanlottering loved her hair:

“Beautiful hair!”

Tarienhelberg is a fan of the outfit:

“Oh my, that outfit! So mooi!!!”

Hairvolutionbrooklyn showed love:

“Flawless.”

Margislabbert agrees:

“You couldn't have said it better.”

Dricus du Plessis is praised by IFC veteran

As reported by Briefly News, UFC veteran and former American fighter Din Thomas gave high praise to South Africa’s UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

Thomas labelled Du Plessis as the ‘total package’ and he admires the 31-year-old for wanting to defend his title against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

