Dricus du Plessis shares a photo from the night he won the middleweight title against Sean Strickland, posing with his team and fiancée, Vasti Spiller

In a follow-up image, Du Plessis posts a loving message to Spiller, expressing his appreciation for her support

The champion’s post highlights that while he’s making history in the UFC, his greatest victory might be the unwavering support of his fiancée

Dricus Du Plessis showing off his UFC belt during a Rugby match in Cape Town. Image Credit: Dricus du Plessis

Celebrating a Monumental Win

Fresh off his over Sean Strickland, South African UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is basking in the glory of his success. His hard-fought win not only made him South Africa’s first-ever UFC titleholder but also solidified his reputation as one of the sport’s elite fighters.

A Moment of Triumph with His Team

In a series of Instagram pictures shared today, Du Plessis first posted a powerful image taken on the night of his championship win. The photo captures him standing proudly with his team and his fiancée, Vasti Spiller, all celebrating the unforgettable moment. The unity and joy in the picture reflect the dedication and hard work that led to his victory.

A Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message

Dricus Du Plessis captured with his fiancée Vasti Spiller Image Credit/DricusduPlessis

The second image in the post shifts from the octagon to something more personal—Du Plessis posing with his fiancée, accompanied by the loving caption:

Happy Valentine’s my love @vastispiller.

The gesture showcases his softer side, reminding fans that behind the fierce competitor is a man deeply devoted to the woman who has stood by him throughout his career.

Love and Success Hand in Hand

His Instagram post is a testament to the love and support that has fueled his journey. While his triumph in the UFC is historic, his greatest win might just be the unwavering support of his fiancée, whom he engaged a month ago.

Fans Celebrate Dricus du Plessis and Vasti Spiller’s love

Fans took to Facebook to shower Dricus Du Plessis and his fiancée, Vasti Spiller, with warm wishes, celebrating their love and success. Neil Pretorius shared his support, saying,

Lovely couple, will always be in the news so I'm sure they are prepared for that. True love is hard to find, it seems like you as a couple have found it. Enjoy it, together forever.

Maureen Ferreira also joined in, offering blessings,

Two beautiful and successful people - we pray and wish only the amazingly best from Our Lord's blessings for you both!

Margaret Oosthuizen couldn't hold back her admiration, saying,

Pretty girl for a soft on the eye champion, may they only know love and happiness.

