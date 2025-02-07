Donald officially released Train of Love 2 at midnight on February 7, 2025, marking 13 years since the original Train of Love album took South Africa by storm

The album boasts 12 tracks, blending Donald’s signature Afro-pop melodies with fresh elements that showcase his artistic growth

Social media is buzzing with fans diving into the long-awaited sequel

13 years later, Donald has released his much anticipated album, 'Train of Love 2', which got fans beaming with excitement on social media. Image: Donald

Source: Instagram

South African Afro-pop sensation Donald Moatshe has once again won the hearts of music fanatics with the release of his much-anticipated album, Train of Love 2. Dropping precisely at midnight on February 7, 2025, this sequel arrives 13 years after his groundbreaking 2012 debut, Train of Love, which featured timeless hits like I Deserve and Denial.

Building anticipation: The Lwah Ndlunkulu collaboration

In the weeks leading up to the release, Donald increased anticipation by announcing the official tracklist on Instagram. A significant highlight was the announcement of a collaboration with platinum-selling Afro-pop star, Lwah Ndlunkulu. Sharing a snippet of their joint effort on Instagram, Donald captioned it:

"The first artist featured on the Train of Love 2 album is @ndlunkulu_sa. The album drops on 7 Feb. #TOL2Features."

This revelation sparked a frenzy among fans, anxious to experience the unity between the two artists.

Donald has released the full track list for his new album, 'Train Of Love 2', consisting of 12 songs featuring Lwah Ndlunkulu and more. Image: Donald

Source: Instagram

A curated musical experience

Train of Love 2 comprises 12 meticulously crafted tracks that showcase Donald's artistic evolution while staying true to his signature Afro-pop sound. The album is now available for streaming on all major platforms, allowing fans to immerse themselves in this new musical journey.

Donald took to his X account, @DonaldInDenial, to playfully tease his fans about his musical comeback. In a lighthearted post, he wrote, "You guys really thought I was done? 😂"—a statement that instantly sparked excitement among his followers. The post served as a bold reminder that he’s still in the game, delivering the soulful music that made him a household name.

When Donald first hinted at dropping Train of Love 2, social media trolled the artist, with some users boldly claiming his time in the industry was up. Critics urged him to step aside and let the new wave of artists shine. But instead of letting the negativity dim his passion, the award-winning singer stayed focused, put in the work, and finally delivered the album fans had been waiting for.

Fans react with a mix of nostalgia and excitement

The release has brought out a wave of reactions from fans across social media platforms. Many have expressed their excitement and shared their favorite tracks from both the new album. Here's what fans had to say on X:

@underscoreurb wrote:

"It's been a while since Donald dropped something, this is definitely worth listening to."

@TheGyal_ said:

"12 hits in a row 🔥🔥🔥 Donald is the GOAT he thinks he is 🥵 #TrainOfLove2"

Another user, @n_makhubele, wrote:

"Donald adding salt to my already open wound yokuthi angi joli😭 #TrainOfLove2"

@TheGyal_ thinks:

"Donald gave us the album of the year 🔥🔥 #TrainOfLove2"

And @n_makhubele wrote:

"This album just reminded me how talented Donald is. #TrainOfLove2"

Donald features Empire star Jussie Smollett in a song

A few years back, Briefly News reported that Donald revealed the surprise international star who will feature on his album and it's none other than Jussie Smollet, the Empire star. The song is also featured on the new album, Train of Love 2.

The US star is popular for his role in the epic American drama series, Empire. The superstar portrays the character of Jamal Lyon in the TV show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News