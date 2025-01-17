Singer Donald Moatshe recently out a few trolls in their place who decided to come for him and his music

The singer clearly does not have time for haters as he gave very mature and cheeky clapbacks

The star took to his X page to clap back at multiple trolls who came for him and his music

Donald Moatshe responded to a few trolls Image: @DonaldInDenial

Trolls stood no chance against Donald Moatshe. The star clapped back at a few nasty tweets.

Donald announces new album

House singer Donald Moatshe is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated album, TRAIN OF LOVE 2. The project will drop on 07 February, which is extra special because it is also his birthday.

Donald Moatshe will be releasing new music. Image: @DonaldInDenial

Donald claps back at trolls after album announcement

A troll by the handle @Maprecente2nado dissed Donald by saying his time has passed. "Ma man, your era has passed make peace." He responded with "Lol" and then said, "But nah, for real, I am tired of seeing you in my feed with your desperate hit songs."

Not letting this get to him, Donald clapped back, saying they would be fine, but they should spread the word that he would be dropping his album.

Donald slams another troll

The singer had time to respond to social media trolls. @a7roc suggested he works with Scotts Maphuma; however, disrespected Donald in his message.

"Try featuring Scott Maphuma. Maybe you can make a hit," to which Donald replied, "Good idea."

A fan defended Donald, saying he should ignore the hate as the hurtful comments are becoming too much to handle.

Not letting this get to him, Donald said, "I know the feeling, but we must try not to let them pull us down to that negative place. We must focus on the goal; the rewards are very fulfilling."

Donald's Durban July outfit causes a stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Donald Moatshe posted photos from his 2024 Hollywoodbets Durban July outing.

Donald wore a petrol attendant's uniform. It seemed that the outfit was for a video; alluding to the Durban July as a jibe. The musician's followers roasted him, throwing up some hilarious jokes in response.

