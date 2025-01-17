DJ Sbu Jokes About Paying to Have Exams Written for Him in Varsity: “I’ve Got Time for Money”
- DJ Sbu revealed that he used to pay people to write his exams for him in varsity
- The radio personality joked about only having time to hustle, not attend long lectures
- Previously, Sbudah opened up about once having a gun pointed at him after a foolish road rage incident
DJ Sbu says among the things he had time for during his varsity days, pitching for classes and exams never made the list.
DJ Sbu reveals he did not write his exams
DJ Sbu recently revealed that he never wrote his exams during his varsity days.
In the latest Hustlers' Corner episode, the Radio2000 presenter opened up about having people write exams for him because he barely attended classes as he was busy hustling on campus.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
As someone who flunked matric and his MBA, according to TimesLIVE and News24, the I'll Be There producer casually told his guests that there was no time for long lectures when there was money to be made:
"I've got time to make money, I don't have time to be sitting listening to the lecturer the whole year. I'm hustling on campus, bro."
DJ Sbu recalls horrific near-death experience
It's clear that Sbu lived a carefree life in his younger years. However, he revealed how one incident made him rethink his reckless behaviour.
Briefly News shared Sbudah's story, where he opened up about having a gun pointed at his head after a road rage incident involving himself, his group of friends and an unknown man:
"I remember him getting out of the car, pulling his gun out and pointing it at me. I've never been that scared before in my life."
Sbudah says he and his friends pleaded for forgiveness. He went on to caution others to avoid unnecessary drama, as they can quickly turn from zero to 100.
DJ Sbu blasted for supporting Chidimma Adetshina
In more DJ Sbu updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer cheering Chidimma Adetshina on for her strides in the Miss Universe pageant.
Mzansi criticised Sbu's support for Chichi, asking why he didn't show the same level of admiration for Miss South Africa, Mia Le Rox.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za