DJ Sbu revealed that he used to pay people to write his exams for him in varsity

The radio personality joked about only having time to hustle, not attend long lectures

Previously, Sbudah opened up about once having a gun pointed at him after a foolish road rage incident

DJ Sbu says he paid people to write exams for him. Images: djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu says among the things he had time for during his varsity days, pitching for classes and exams never made the list.

DJ Sbu reveals he did not write his exams

DJ Sbu recently revealed that he never wrote his exams during his varsity days.

In the latest Hustlers' Corner episode, the Radio2000 presenter opened up about having people write exams for him because he barely attended classes as he was busy hustling on campus.

As someone who flunked matric and his MBA, according to TimesLIVE and News24, the I'll Be There producer casually told his guests that there was no time for long lectures when there was money to be made:

"I've got time to make money, I don't have time to be sitting listening to the lecturer the whole year. I'm hustling on campus, bro."

DJ Sbu recalls horrific near-death experience

It's clear that Sbu lived a carefree life in his younger years. However, he revealed how one incident made him rethink his reckless behaviour.

Briefly News shared Sbudah's story, where he opened up about having a gun pointed at his head after a road rage incident involving himself, his group of friends and an unknown man:

"I remember him getting out of the car, pulling his gun out and pointing it at me. I've never been that scared before in my life."

Sbudah says he and his friends pleaded for forgiveness. He went on to caution others to avoid unnecessary drama, as they can quickly turn from zero to 100.

