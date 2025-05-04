Actress Mosa Nkwashu who plays the role of Lewatle Babeile in Skeem Saam recently shared a video of herself driving a BMW Series

The 17-year-old beauty queen and actress plays a grade 10 learner on the SABC1 educational soapie

The talented actress from Mokopane in Limpopo previously revealed that she was doing grade 12 in 2024

Skeem Saam actress Mosa Nkwashu, who recently graduated from high school was recently spotted in a BMW Series.

The talented actress, who portrays the character of a teenager Lewatle Babeile shared a photo of the lavish car on her social media account.

Nkwashu reshared a video of herself driving a BMW Series on her Instagram story on Sunday, 4 May.

The BMW Series spotted on Nkwashu's social media account is likely the G20 model. The price of the actress' car can range from around R700 000 to over R1 million, according to BMW South Africa.

Teen actress' role in the SABC1 soapie

The Limpopo-born actress Mosa Nkwashu joined the SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam in 2022 as Lewatle Babeile, who is the daughter of Captain Babeile, played by Matthews Manamela.

Nkwashu revealed in an October 2024 interview with Daily Sun that she was in matric and thanked her community for supporting her.

"The endless love and support from my communities and social media is really appreciated and never unforeseen. I appreciate you all and the love and support make my job easier. It further affirms that my dreams are valid, and I need to keep going," she said.

Skeem Saam fans respond to her character's latest storyline

@reign_kayz replied:

"My Ocean will regret lying to her dad when Letetswe spills out."

@L3rato_Mofokeng responded:

"Lewatle must go live with her aunt or mom. Babeile is really trying but might end up in trouble ke Pax."

@kopano_mpho wrote:

"How did Babeile know where to look for Lewatle? Lena mara alena reality (it's unrealistic) aaai."

@mcanconcedo replied:

"This one has always let his dad down for the sake of that useless guy."

@Zamaswati_M replied:

"Lewatle needs to choose herself! Pax ain't good for her."

@m_dimakatsoM said:

"What does the law say about arresting underage children. Shouldn't the parents be notified? Someone please teach me the law."

@Tlou_Mothabela said:

"This one has been used since. She's blind in love alone. Stlaela sa ngwana" (foolish child).

@Marxism_101Love wrote:

"My strict goat, Babeile, went to Joburg for look for his daughter. What a great parent. Amazing."

