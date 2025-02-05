Actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi who played Koko Mantsha in Skeem Saam discusses her departure from the show

The former Giyani: Land of Blood actress who recently turned 85 years says she was no longer needed on the show

Fans of the thespian and the educational soapie took to social media to respond to her interview

Veteran actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi says 'Skeem Saam' didn't want her. Image: Joy Zelda

Source: Twitter

Safta-winning actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi who previously bagged a role in Giyani: Land of Blood opens up about her departure from Skeem Saam.

The Bophelo ke Semphekgo star who was announced "dead" in 2021 played the role of Koko Mantsha on Skeem Saam for nearly a decade.

The award-winning actress reveals in an interview with Thobela FM on YouTube that she left because the SABC1 soapie no longer wanted her.

In the video, the actress adds she might return if her on-screen grandson, Katlego Peterson played by Patrick Seleka.

TikToker @MrSingo1 recently shared a video interview of the veteran actress discussing her character and the show.

South Africans respond to her interview

kjnjsunetmarfalouw said:

"I loved her character more on Bophelo ke Semphego."

prudence replied:

"Koko Mancha o tle le Jojo okae yena" (where's your grandson, Jojo).

Centy said:

"I love Koko Mancha. She's a good actor."

@johnlekoloane4221 wrote:

"She can still remember everyone at the age of 80. It's a behaviour of a genius person. May God continue to protect you and add more years of living."

Aus_MongiMoeket265 replied:

"Aowiii koko Mancha o gotse lena ga dule gae ka nnete hle," (she's old and must stay home now).

..Kea.. wrote:

"Koko bathong, Skeem Saam aba sa mmatla, hle bathong?" (Skeem Saam doesn't want Koko anymore, that's sad).

974 MEL GP said:

"Mam Mokgokoloshi, my primary teacher at Lethabo Primary School ."

Mrs M.D replied:

"I think they could see she has aged, acting can be demanding and exhausting."

The_Great replied:

"O bolela ka Katlego o kare it’s a real person," (She's talking about Katlego like he's real person).

kalashnikovak470 said:

"Aowa lena Skeem Sama aba sa nyaka koko Mancha," (That's sad, Skeem Saam doesn't want her anymore).

Asanda Gcaba said:

"She really took Katlego as her grandson for real."

Veteran actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi says 'Skeem Saam' didn't want her. Images: Skeem Saam3 and Joy Zelda

Source: Twitter

Source: Briefly News