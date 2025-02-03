Popular Skeem Saam character, Lehasa Maphosa infuriated fans this week when he began to cheat on Pretty

Lehasa began flirting with Dr Blue while he was serving time in prison for murder and theft

Fans of the show took to social media this week to lambast the SABC1 soapie's writers for the current storyline

'Skeem Saam' fans slam writers over Lehasa's storyline. Image: Skeem Saam 3

Source: Twitter

Viewers of SABC1's educational soapie, Skeem Saam are dragging the writers for changing Lehasa Maphosa and Pretty's storyline.

On the show, Lehasa (Cedric Fourie) is serving time in prison for his crimes and has fallen in love with another woman.

This is after he proposed marriage to Pretty Seakamela (Lerato Marabe) and before his uncle, Phomolo (Sam Shale) paid lobola for Pretty.

Fans of the educational soapie took to X this week to criticise the writers for making Lehasa cheat on Pretty with Dr Blue.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

On the show, Dr Blue confronted Lehasa about flirting with her while he's still engaged to be married to Pretty.

Viewers respond to Lehasa's storyline

@MbaleeM__ replied:

"Lehasa just bored me for the rest of the year. Arrgh Skeem Saam hates seeing Pretty and Lehasa together ayye suka."

@Kira_MrsM said:

"I almost trusted you. Skeem Saam writers hate happiness to rain, especially with Kwaito and Lizzy or Lehasa and Pretty. Yoh aowa."

@RamaphiriMpho said:

"Skeem Saam is becoming predictable. We all know they’ll make Lehasa and the doctor date."

@Hlokaina123 replied:

"Lehasa will turn Pretty into Khwezi 2.0. And man will see a different version of his "naive fiancé." She'll turn into a nasty woman who'd do anything for her man. Trust. Mara Skeem Saam is giving me anxiety."

@MrThatGuy15 replied:

"True that, even Lizzy will have complications or even worse lose the twins."

'Skeem Saam' fans slam writers over Lehasa's storyline

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu discusses his character

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Skeem Saam actor Hungani recently revealed that he doesn't agree with how his character, Tbose Maputla handles his marital issues.

The talented actor and dancer who joined the soapie in July 2023 shared his views about his character in an interview with Sowetan.

Source: Briefly News