Lehasa Maphosa's uncle, Phomolo Maphosa (Sam Shale) plans to pay Lobola for Pretty Seakamela

This comes after his nephew, Lehasa got sentenced to life in prison murder and other crimes

Fans of the soapie took to the show's social media account to demand for Lehasa's release from prison

Lehasa's uncle Phomolo to pay lobola for Pretty. Image: Skeem Saam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam February teasers reveal that Lehasa Maphosa's uncle will pay Lobola for the love of his life, Pretty Seakamela while he's serving time in prison.

The actors Cedric Fourie and Lerato Marabe, who previously teased fans with a video in real-life play the characters of Lehasa and Pretty, who are engaged to be married on the show.

It is unclear from the teasers if Phomolo will be representing Lehasa or if he will be paying Lobola to marry Pretty himself.

The TVSA February 2025 teaser reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Phomolo plans to pay lobola for Pretty."

'Skeem Saam': Lehasa's uncle Phomolo pays lobola for Pretty. Images: Lerato Marabe and Cedric Fourie

Source: Instagram

The educational soapie, Skeem Saam recently shared an episode of Lehasa Maphosa getting stabbed in prison by Noah's father, Bra Sikes.

The soapie also showed Pretty and Phomolo comforting each other after Lehasa was hospitalised.

"Phomolo and Pretty are too late, will Lehasa pull through?"

'Skeem Saam' fans respond to latest episode

Ms_Phore said:

"Skeem saam will no longer be the same without Lehasa. The end of the episode was an emotional moment for me. I pray Lehasa lives."

Katli-doll responded:

"If Lehasa dies my relationship with Skeem Saam ends with immediate effect ebile!"

Precious_Phathu said:

"If he dies the show might as well die."

Nommie_mathibs said:

"I really did not expect how it unfolded kodwa Lehasa is not going anywhere being in ICU is going to be his ticket to be out of the jail."

Lorraine Tromp replied:

"Hake rate ka Lehase ka nnete. (I don't like what's happening to Lehasa) Can he get out of jail on medical parole already? Hai this is too much I cried with pretty please tog "

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu discusses his character

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Skeem Saam actor Hungani recently revealed that he doesn't agree with how his character, Tbose Maputla handles his marital issues.

The talented actor and dancer who joined the soapie in July 2023 shared his views about his character in an interview with Sowetan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News