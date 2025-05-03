Actress and director Brenda Mukwevho who stars in e.tv's House of Zwide discusses being bullied at work

The producer, who currently portrays the character of Dorothy in the e.tv fashion telenovela reveals she's on antidepressants

Mukwehwo previously made headlines when her character, and herself got married in the same year

'House of Zwide' actress Brenda Mukwevho shares why she's on antidepressants. Images: @mzansi_trust and @Siempre_palante

Source: Twitter

Talented actress and producer Brenda Mukwevho, who stars in e.tv's fashion telenovela House of Zwide has opened up about work bullying.

The TV producer and director portrays the character of Motlatsi Mafatshe's on-screen wife, Dorothy in the e.tv telenovela.

The fan-favourite actress recently revealed to News24 that she's currently on antidepressants due to workplace bullying.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported in February on X that Mukweho, who plays a helper in the e.tv telenovela is also the executive producer of the show.

"Brenda Mukwevho headed to SABC. The actress, director, and producer, who is the creative producer of e.tv's telenovela, House of Zwide, is rumoured to be working on a project for the SABC. Mukwevho is murmured to be set to helm the show that will likely replace Muvhango," posted Mphela.

Actress gets married in real life

The popular actress Brenda Mukwevho surprised South Africans in 2024 when she got married in the same year as her House of Zwide character, Dorothy.

Mukwevho announced her engagement and shared a photo of her wedding to film producer Rashaka Muofhe on her Instagram account.

The couple celebrated with a lavish party attended by industry friends and family, including her House of Zwide co-workers such as Kagiso Medupe and Winnie Ntshaba.

Fans flooded Mukwevho's social media with congratulatory messages, expressing joy for the couple's new chapter.

The actress previously revealed in an interview with Daily Sun that she was in shock when her partner popped the question.

"I mean you don't normally expect it until it's finally happening. I was taken to a place where the engagement ceremony was held. I'm still in shock, and every day when I wake up, I see the engagement ring," said the actress.

South Africans respond to Dorothy and Molefe's wedding ceremony

Kwanodezamba said:

"Doro baby na Molefe zwonakesa."

Slihellogorgeous replied:

"The wedding was so beautiful bathong."

Simelanisemelane replied:

"Yooo, they are both so beautiful!"

Thembajuiceback responded:

"Hawu guys wasn't Mampho and Lesoka supposed to be matching? Soka is wearing the same material as Ona and the family."

'House of Zwide' actress Brenda Mukwevho shares why she's on antidepressants. Image: Brenda Mukwevho

Source: Instagram

