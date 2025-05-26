Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne made waves at the 27th SA Style Awards with their matching red carpet looks, sparking major buzz online

While some praised their fashion, others took aim at their relationship, calling it “off”

Since going public in 2024, the couple has faced ongoing criticism, but they continue to brush off the backlash and social media trolls

Seasoned rapper Reason, also popularly known as Sizwe Alakine, is trending after his photos with his girlfriend Gigi Lamanyne flooded online.

The now viral red carpet photos were taken at the recently held 27th edition of the SA Style Awards at Hyde Park.

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi’ Lamanyne's relationship trends online

In recent years, the awards have become a typical fashion show with many celebrities showing up in their favourite designers.

This year was no different from previous years, but Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne stole the attention with their chick-matching outfits.

Thanks to their huge social media following, the two often trend whenever they post or get posted.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, MDN News shared one of their photos and captioned:

"Sizwe Alakine with the love of his life, Gigi Lamayne."

Sizwe and Gigi’s red carpet photos stir mixed reactions

Their picture-perfect photos have gained thousands of comments and reactions since they dropped online.

While others gave their look for the night a nod, others took a swipe at their relationship, which has had its fair share of bad headlines.

Their red carpet chemistry saw the two trending for all the wrong reasons.

@Jessica_Rarah commented:

"Something is just off, but I can't put my finger on it. It's like I want it to last, but I kind of knew it wouldn't.

"I don't know. She's giving me "placeholder" vibes until Reason finds the one. Angazi maan."

@TimaneEdward noted:

"I don't think the feeling is mutual between these two."

@PoleloMota39131 posted:

"A clear downgrade, but we move."

Making headlines for the wrong reasons

The two first made headlines in 2024 when their relationship rumours made the rounds online.

At the time, the two seemingly blue-ticked headlines left many wondering whether they were in a relationship.

After months of speculation, the two went public, but it came with much backlash and public drama.

Sizwe pulled a shocker when he defended his relationship with Gigi Lamayne after Podcast and Chill Network, podcasters Thakgi and Sfiso Ndlovu discussed their relationship.

The two made it known that Gigi Lamayne was a “downgrade” compared with Sizwe Alakine's ex-lover, Luthando “Loot Love” Shosha.

The discussion didn’t go well with the rapper, who confronted them during their podcast episode.

The podcasters apologised publicly for the incident and regretted airing it online.

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne serve Couple goals

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the two wowed fans after serving goals.

Despite facing a string of backlash on their posts, the two often wow fans with their fashion and style.

A few weeks ago, they left many convinced that a wedding was on the cards after their picture-perfect photos flooded online.

