“I’ve Entered My Luxury Era”: Businesswoman Spends R13.4k on Lavish Towels

Entrepreneur and online personality Kayla Kim Kay told the internet that she spent over R13 000 on luxury towels

Various towels entered her shopping cart, including face towels, bath sheets, and hand towels, all made from Egyptian cotton, for her home

South African members of the online community applauded Kayla for being able to enjoy her wealth

Businesswoman Kayla Kim Kay spent R13 400 on luxury towels. Images: @kaylakimkay

Content creator and entrepreneur Kayla Kim Meiring, better known as Kayla Kim Kay, shared with the online community that she spent a whopping R13 481 on various towels from Whitehouse. While some marvelled at the luxury, others were more impressed with the star's personal and financial growth.

On 29 October, 2025, the Afrocurl businesswoman, who bought herself a house not too long ago, revealed that she purchased white Egyptian cotton hand towels, face towels, bath sheets, and bath towels for her home. She emphasised that the bath sheets were for herself, while the bath towels were for guests. She also had her nephews in mind and bought them grey towels.

Kayla, who planned to add pink embroidery to the expensive items, said:

"When you feel this softness on your skin, you're not going to want to turn back. It's very worth it because I've entered my luxury era."

R13.4k towels get South Africans talking

Hundreds of social media users, mostly fans of Kayla, gathered in the comment section in awe of the luxurious purchase. People shared how they loved seeing Kayla's growth and assumed the towels were for a business she was opening instead of her home.

People loved seeing Kayla enter her luxury era. Image: South_agency

@senateselebalo said to Kayla:

"When you said R13 000 on towels, my mind just screamed, 'She is opening an Afrocurl salon.'"

@tamara_magwashu shared with the online community:

"Whitehouse has the best towels ever. I use the same. Congratulations on your new home. So happy for you."

@moniquewillspeak loved seeing Kayla flourish and flaunt her wealth, and wrote:

"It’s so heartwarming and inspiring to see you live the life you desire, and more impressively, you worked hard for it."

@meshay97 commented with a laugh:

"I thought I heard tiles, that I understand, but towels, mama. I'm crying."

@witneswiswa chuckled and remarked:

"I have a feeling you are going to be opening a business."

@samthecreator94 added under the post:

"I don't know this woman from a bar of soap, but babe, I am so proud of you. Keep on representing and enjoy your Egyptian cotton, baby."

Watch the TikTok video on Kayla's account below:

